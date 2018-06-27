Menu
TREAT FOR A CAUSE: Redbank Plains Donut King store owner Paul Edwards is getting involved in Red Cinni Donut Day.
News

Doughnut lovers seeing red for good cause

27th Jun 2018 7:00 AM

THERE'S a very good reason for classic cinnamon doughnut fans to treat themselves on Friday.

The Redbank Plains Donut King store will be among only a handful in Australia to bake a special red-centred cinnamon doughnut, with proceeds going to charity Red Nose Day.

In an effort to raise awareness and money for research into Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, the store will host Red Cinni Donut Day on June 29.

For this one-day event, every cinnamon doughnut made at Donut King Redbank Plaza will be red on the inside and 20c from every doughnut sold will be donated to the Red Nose Day Charity.

Store owner Paul Edwards said the company was looking for a select number of stores to align with a worthy charity.

"Red Nose Day was chosen as it an annual event to raise money for SIDS. I jumped at the chance to get on board," Mr Edwards said.

Visit Donut King Redbank Plaza, 1 Collingwood Dv Redbank.

Queensland Times

