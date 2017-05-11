Doug Parkinson to rock city with Cocker, '60s hits

SOUL: Doug Parkinson, one of Australian rock's great voices, will light up the Ipswich Festival tomorrow night.

THE ALLURE of the songs and music of Joe Cocker and the 1960s lives on and on.

And who better than to bring that era to life for the Ipswich public tomorrow night than one of the great voices of Australian rock, Doug Parkinson.

In the first half of the Ipswich Festival gig, Sounds of the '60s Doug Parkinson and his Amazing Band will perform some of his own hits, such as his Beatles cover of Dear Prudence, and songs of the 1960s before moving on to a set list featuring Cocker's signature hits.

"It is a great body of work, and I am a big fan of Joe Cocker's," Parkinson told the QT.

"I suppose it sounds terrible, but when he passed away I thought it was a good time to start putting a concert together to remember him so he is not forgotten.

"As a singer his repertoire is very fresh to me, very interesting and challenging.

"It takes terrific musicians to play it and I am very lucky I have a great band."

Cocker was a great interpreter of other people's songs, with his versions of Bob Dylan and The Beatles songs often featuring on his albums.

Cocker's With a Little Help from My Friends is on Parkinson's set list along with classics such as Up Where we Belong, Feelin Alright, You Can Leave your Hat On and Unchain My Heart.

The 1960s was a special time for Parkinson. It was when he formed his first band and when he married his wife, Suzie.

Musically, it was an era of discovery.

"The whole music scene in Australia was learning all about itself and things were being done that had never been done before," he said.

"My then band (Doug Parkinson In Focus) and myself worked hard and had some chart success, and I married my beautiful wife who I am still with, and we have two children.

"So it was a very important time for me. I was in my early 20s and young men have all the ambition and fire in their bellies... and I still have."

Parkinson was planning to become a journalist in the 1960s but the pull of music was a siren song he could not resist.

"I did three years of my cadetship with the Daily Telegraph in Sydney," he recalled.

"In the meantime, I had a band (The Questions) going with some friends and the music just took over. I couldn't help it and it just became my passion and my love.

"So I resigned from the newspaper and my parents nearly had a heart attack - giving away a great career prospect for music.

"But as it turned out, they came on board.

"Music had always been in me but took a while to come out."

Doug Parkinson and his Amazing Band.

Parkinson said the Ipswich public would be wowed by his band who he said were "without par".

"Whenever the symphony orchestras from Sydney and Melbourne are looking for a drummer they always go my drummer Gordon Rytmeister," he said.

"My bass player Leon Gaer has played on records by Aretha Franklin, Barry White and Barry Manilow. He has a list of credits as long as your arm."

Parkinson's two female backup singers Martine Monroe and Carol Starkey have been with him all his life since his days in the theatre.

The passion of keyboardist Stefan Nowak and stellar guitarist Dave Longo also feature, as does accomplished saxophone player Ross Middleton.

They all complement Parkinson and his soulful voice.

"It is so important to be on the same wavelength and it is an amazing feeling to have six or seven people who all share the same brain," he said.

Parkinson, who has played Ipswich gigs before, said he was looking forward to tomorrow night's gig.

*Sounds of the '60s is on an the Ipswich Civic Centre at 7pm on Friday, May 12. Tickets $30. Concessions $25. Tickets available from Ipswich Civic Centre or by phone (07) 3810 6100.