Doug leads way for record-breaking club

Waterworx swimmer Douglas Weaver has impressed at a number of recent competitions.

EXCITING Waterworx prospect Doug Weaver has been starring at club and school competitions in recent weeks, leading a record-breaking charge by regional swimmers.

Doug continued his surge of success at the Brisbane Junior Metro Championships at Chandler last weekend.

He won the nine years 50m breaststroke, 50m butterfly, 100m individual medley, 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle.

The rising young talent set new records in both freestyle events.

Doug also came second in the 50m backstroke.

That terrific effort followed similar successes at a recent school meet and Brisbane Sprint Championships. Doug had nine swims and set new records across all his disciplines at school zone level.

He won medals in the nine years 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke and 50m butterfly at the Brisbane Sprints meet earlier in the year.

"He smashed it. He did a great job on the weekend,'' Waterworx head coach Paul Sansby said.

"He's a young fella but he trains hard. He's a good kid.''

Goodna-based Doug has been working with Waterworx Swimming Club development coach Peter Cherry, having been in the pool since he was two.

"His 100m free was outstanding,'' Sansby said, appreciative of the ongoing efforts of Cherry helping the club's promising youngsters.

At the latest Brisbane Junior Metro championships, other club swimmers finished in the top 10.

They included Isabella Robinson (8yrs 100 freestyle); Olivia Wilcox (10yrs 200m freestyle, 100m IM and 50m breaststroke); Isabella Perry (11yrs 100m breaststroke); and Amelia Ohl (12yrs 200m IM).

Waterworx swimmer Olivia Wilcox

Other achievements from Waterworx swimmers at the zone championships:

Mercedes Siganto broke 50m breaststroke and 100m fly records.

Isla Martin broke 100m butterfly, 200 individual medley and 50m butterfly records.

Alexander Ticehurst broke 100m breaststroke and 200 individual medley records.

Madison King broke 100m backstroke and 50m backstroke records.

Mollie O'Callaghan broke 100m backstroke, 50m backstroke and 100m freestyle records.

Luna Québécois Carreon broke a 50m butterfly record.

Waterworx swimmer Isabella Perry.

Waterworx club medal winners at the Brisbane sprints meet on February 2/3 were Isabella Perry (third in the 11yrs 50m backstroke) and Mercedes Siganto (third in 50m breaststroke Multiclass).

Despite the hectic program of swimming, Sansby was pleased to see his club competitors performing so well.

"All these kids are basically racing at least once a week,'' he said.