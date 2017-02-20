Two sets of twins make for double the fun at prep school

THERE can't be too many teachers who can say that 40% of their classroom consists of twins.

For Mt. Marrow State School teacher Sue Williams, when it rains it pours, with two sets of twins in her Prep class for 2017.

Maybe there's something in the water out at Mt. Marrow, just a few minutes West of Walloon.

The small school has proven a drawcard for many families in the area who enjoy the luxury of smaller classes and lots of fresh air.

Sophie and Ayla Cummins are twin sisters, while Oliver and Lacey Miller are easier to tell apart for obvious reasons.

Mt Marrow State School Prep teacher Sue Williams is learning to deal with having two sets of twins in her classroom, and understandably often gets the girls mixed up.

"Their mum is very good, as she dresses Ayla in purple often, while Sophie wears lots of pink" Sue said. "They have their own seat in class, but I'm finding I'm getting to know them by their separate personalities.

"I have been known to mix them up from time to time, but I'm getting better."

Mount Marrow State School has 70 students, and is one of the oldest schools in the region. It opened on November 4th, 1909.

According to the experts some of the factors that increase the changes of having twins include the mother's age, how many pregnancies the mother has had previously, and of course, your genes. If you have a history of twins in your family, it increases the possibility of more.

"The other students can tell them apart easily," Sue said. "I've been teaching for 34 years and it's the first time I've ever had twins in my class, so it was a bit of a shock to get two in one year!

"I love the small school environment at Mt. Marrow, it's beautiful, and there's a great community out here.

"I've found that with the twins one is better than the other at something in the classroom. For example one is better at language, the other is more of a thinker, or maths, or colouring…I think it has lots do with who they are. I'm finding they really do have different personalities."

It turns out twins don't agree on everything, especially asked who is the older of the two.

"I'm older" Sophie said. "No, I'm older!" argued her twin sister Ayla putting her hand up.

"Whatever" Sophie said, as she went back to her sandwich.

Sisters huh?