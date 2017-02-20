33°
Lifestyle

Two sets of twins make for double the fun at prep school

Darren Hallesy
| 20th Feb 2017 4:00 PM
L-R The Cummins Twins, The Miller Twins and teacher Sue Williams.
L-R The Cummins Twins, The Miller Twins and teacher Sue Williams. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE can't be too many teachers who can say that 40% of their classroom consists of twins.

For Mt. Marrow State School teacher Sue Williams, when it rains it pours, with two sets of twins in her Prep class for 2017.

Maybe there's something in the water out at Mt. Marrow, just a few minutes West of Walloon.

The small school has proven a drawcard for many families in the area who enjoy the luxury of smaller classes and lots of fresh air.

Sophie and Ayla Cummins are twin sisters, while Oliver and Lacey Miller are easier to tell apart for obvious reasons.

Mt Marrow State School Prep teacher Sue Williams is learning to deal with having two sets of twins in her classroom, and understandably often gets the girls mixed up.

"Their mum is very good, as she dresses Ayla in purple often, while Sophie wears lots of pink" Sue said. "They have their own seat in class, but I'm finding I'm getting to know them by their separate personalities.

"I have been known to mix them up from time to time, but I'm getting better."

Mount Marrow State School has 70 students, and is one of the oldest schools in the region. It opened on November 4th, 1909.

According to the experts some of the factors that increase the changes of having twins include the mother's age, how many pregnancies the mother has had previously, and of course, your genes. If you have a history of twins in your family, it increases the possibility of more.

"The other students can tell them apart easily," Sue said. "I've been teaching for 34 years and it's the first time I've ever had twins in my class, so it was a bit of a shock to get two in one year!

"I love the small school environment at Mt. Marrow, it's beautiful, and there's a great community out here.

"I've found that with the twins one is better than the other at something in the classroom. For example one is better at language, the other is more of a thinker, or maths, or colouring…I think it has lots do with who they are. I'm finding they really do have different personalities."

It turns out twins don't agree on everything, especially asked who is the older of the two.

"I'm older" Sophie said. "No, I'm older!" argued her twin sister Ayla putting her hand up.

"Whatever" Sophie said, as she went back to her sandwich.

Sisters huh?

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  prep school twins

Shorten announces plans for national caucus in Springfield

Shorten announces plans for national caucus in Springfield

Labor announces plans to introduce a caucus to increase representation in indigenous communities.

'Let's stop apologising for Ipswich'

Ipswich Mall, 2016.

The sooner we stop indulging stereotypes, the sooner they'll stop

Man charged over dramatic crash fronts court

The crash was on Brisbane St shortly after 5.30am on Sunday.

REVEALED: 24 Ipswich schools with best OP scores

Ipswich Girls Grammar School 2016 seniors all received first-round QTAC offers. (L-R) Nicola Harris, Ashleigh Wright and Emily Ridsdale.

SEE which schools outperformed others.

Local Partners

Pisasale on Monday: Ipswich woman turns 100

Milestones celebrated throughout the region

Lifelong love of music shared with students at new school

Daniel Philippe runs AspirA Music in Springfield.

Teacher takes bold new step and opens new music school

Five things to do this weekend

SHARP SHOOTING: Kyle Breese as John Wilkes Booth and Alex Andujar as Charles Giteau appear in the Assasins theatre show.

What's on in Ipswich

Where to see The Herd, Opiuo live this weekend

SEE THEM LIVE: Hip hop collective The Herd will perform at Earth Fequency Festival.

THE music and arts festival is bringing some big names to Ipswich.

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Paul Murray listens to regions

The man who can talk underwater is ready to listen and broadcast it back to the pollies.

Why Hollywood’s siding with Brad Pitt over Angelina Jolie

Jolie may have the kids, but Pitt has custody of Hollywood

Tensions high at pointy end of MKR's round two

Things are really heating up on My Kitchen Rules.

Games are being played around the My Kitchen Rules table

Jungle Jay sent packing from I'm a Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Here! contestant Jay Laga'aia with Keira.

BIG friendly giant Jay Laga'aia has been eliminated from I'm A Celeb

Carson Kressley brings 'camp' to I'm a Celebrity jungle

"I am not all Park Avenue and daffodils” ... Carson Kressley.

Meet the "campest” campmate to star on I'm a Celebrity.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi mystery already solved

FILE- This undated file photo provided by Disney shows Daisey Ridley as Rey, left, and John Boyega as Finn, in a scene from the film, \"Star Wars: The Force Awakens.\" Hasbro said it is changing its Star Wars Monopoly set after an 8-year-old girl became upset that Rey, the movie's female heroine, was not included as a figure along with Darth Vader and Kylo Ren. (Disney/Lucasfilm via AP, File) MANDATORY CREDIT

A key mystery surrounding the title of episode eight has been solved

Kids' game "full of f**king paedophiles" according to dad

A mortified dad has expressed serious concerns over an online game

SPECTACULAR ACREAGE LIVING WITH SUBDIVISION POTENTIAL

20 Rice Road, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 2 4 515,000

What an amazing property, so much land and so perfectly presented. It is rare to find a manicured 4060m2 block that offers fantastic veggie gardens, fruit trees...

STRAIGHT FROM A FAIRYTALE!

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 OFFERS FROM...

Sitting high, in a sought after suburb of Coalfalls, this property is truly unique. From the street it looks like it has come straight out of a childhood...

PREMIER SIZED BLOCK &amp; HOME PLUS $20,000 FOHG!!!!

50 Currawong Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This stunning brand new Bold home achieves a balance that few homes in this price bracket ever manage. Modern and contemporary, yet family focused while still...

BIG BLOCK, BIG SHED, SMALL PRICE!!

350 South Station Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 4 $325,000...

This immaculate 3 bedroom home is in such beautiful condition for it's age - it has been well looked after over the years and sits on a large 860m2 block with well...

Exquisite Riverfront Property! Auction 31/03/2017 6pm @ Heisenberg Haus, Ipswich

13 Kallatina Terrace, Karalee 4306

House 4 3 7 AUCTION...

A truly unique residence on its own secluded 5035sqm block, this luxury riverfront Plantation home is refreshingly individual with meticulous attention to detail...

ELEVATED STREET &amp; HIGH DEMAND LOCATION

25 Yew Street, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 1 $329,000

HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPS & RETAIL CONVENIENCES HANDY TO RESPECTED NEW SCHOOLS IPSWICH UNI CAMPUS & DAYCARE FACILITIES Situated on an elevated...

HIGH DEMAND INNER CITY LOCATION

9 French Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

CLASSIC ORIGINAL FEATURES & QUIET RESPECTED STREET LOCATION WALKING DISTANCE TO RAIL, SCHOOLS & BOOVAL FAIR ELEVATED 840SQM BLOCK WITH SPACIOUS REAR YARD & LARGE...

Farmland Close to Town

17 Shelbach Road, Mutdapilly 4307

Residential Land 0 0 $465,000

Ipswich is a very short commute of 15 minutes and Brisbane is 55 minutes with easy access to the Cunningham Highway of less than 5 minutes. With its great...

NEED ROOM? HERE IT IS.

129 Coopers Road, Willowbank 4306

House 5 2 4 $549,000

From the moment you drive up the driveway you'll be pleasantly surprised that everything with this property has been doubled. From its 50+ mtr frontage, to it's...

Retiring Owners Land Disposal&#39;

3878 and 3876 Forest Hill - Fernvale Road, Fernvale 4306 ...

Commercial Centrally located development opportunity. - Emerging community zoned parcel of over 6ha* ... Price Upon...

Centrally located development opportunity. - Emerging community zoned parcel of over 6ha* - Adjacent to existing services and infrastructure - Next to the ever...

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

50 more high rise buildings planned for Brisbane CBD

Height limits have been scrapped for Brisbane CBD

800,000 more people expected to work in city over next 20 years

This new property trend is emerging in Ipswich

Darren Boettcher.

Property owners seizing new opportunity

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!