Double strength bourbon, cola shot driver over the limit

A POTENT drink before driving to grab a pizza shot an Ipswich industrial cleaner up to an alcohol level more than two times the legal limit.

"A silly mistake after a big day's work," Cory Flynn told an Ipswich magistrate when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Townsville on May 6 with an alcohol reading of .112.

Flynn, 35, from Karrabin, committed the offence when working in the far north.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police intercepted Flynn at 8pm driving a Nissan ute.

A male passenger was observed to be intoxicated.

Flynn admitted to drinking "a double strength Jim Beam and Cola" before driving back from a pizza shop to where he was staying.

Flynn was noted to be adversely affected with slurred speech and breath-tested positive to an alcohol reading of .112.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Flynn had previous offences for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle when adversely affected, and drink driving.

said Flynn who works as an industrial cleaner using ropes.

"It was a very strong drink Your Honour."

But when Ms Sturgess queried Flynn on whether it was just one drink, he assured her it was true.

"Yes. I only finished it nine, 10 minutes before the cops pulled me over," he said.

Ms Sturgess said his reading in 2016 had been .138 but Flynn again assured her that he did not have a drinking problem.

"I don't always drink drive," he said.

Ms Sturgess expressed concern Flynn may do it again as this was now his third offence.

She fined him $1500 and disqualified his licence for nine months.