Double robbery accused granted bail after weekend spree

AN IPSWICH man has been granted bail after being charged for his role in two weekend robberies in Brisbane and Laidley, Toowoomba Magistrates Court has heard.

Michael David Hames, 29, fronted court yesterday charged with entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.

The in-custody Hames was not required to enter a plea.

The court heard how the dog squad and PolAir spent five hours tracking the Sadliers Crossing father-of-two and his two co-accused before their eventual apprehension in Laidley on Sunday night.

The dramatic arrest came after the black Chrysler the trio stole crashed into another vehicle on the corner of Rosewood Laidley Rd and Drayton Sts.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Christie Mahoney told the court both robberies took place this past Sunday.

A car stolen from a Laidley address on Sunday. Contributed

Police would allege the trio first stole items from an elderly resident's home in Burbank before robbing a home in Laidley later that day.

Hames' defence solicitor Claire Graham conceded to the court her client had a significant criminal history and past issues with drugs, but denied any assertion that the defendant was drug-affected at the time of the offences.

While his eight-page criminal history shocked Magistrate Catherine Pirie, police alleged he was not the main suspect in the incidents.

"The defendant is not the primary offender," Snr Const Mahoney said.

"The evidence on his two co-accused is stronger and they are the primary offenders."

Hames was granted bail on the condition he make no contact with co-accused Melita Sheree Hart and Leigh David Slegers.

He was remanded to reappear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on May 22.