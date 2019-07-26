Double mission: Knights helping kids, chasing finals' boost

The Ipswich Knights are looking for a victory at Bundamba to ignite a winning run into the Queensland Premier League finals.

Cordell Richardson

FOOTBALL: Fresh from another great initiative helping juniors, the Ipswich Knights are looking to improve on their productive Queensland Premier League season at Bundamba on Sunday.

Although the Knights look to have sixth spot secure for the finals, the Ipswich side can finish as high as fourth if they beat Holland Park on Sunday and Southside Eagles a week later.

"We can actually make an impact on our season by winning these two games and going into the semis full of confidence,'' Knights head coach Andy Ogden said.

Ogden was pleased to see his players train well this week after performing some refereeing duties at a Bundamba junior carnival last Sunday.

"It was a good day for the club and we got good feedback from the teams, which was nice to hear,'' Ogden said.

Spending their time working with juniors came after the Knights QPL players had earlier in the season attended training sessions to strengthen the ties between senior and junior football.

"Some of the boys have stayed on and helped with the coaching so it's been a really good club year,'' Ogden said.

Preparing for another big afternoon at their Bundamba base, the Knights are on 22 points behind Sunshine Coast (38), Logan (34), Capalaba (32), Rochedale (27) and Mitchelton (27).

After missing some chances to win at home in recent weeks, the Knights have plenty of incentive to show what they can do against Holland Park. That is especially with Ogden having a full squad to choose from the first time he can recall in months.

"Everyone is genuinely fighting for a spot,'' he said, pleased with the sharpness in his first team and under-20 players at training during the week.

After celebrating their Coalstars traditions in their previous 1-1 draw with Wynnum, the Knights will don special Indigenous jerseys this weekend to share in efforts recognising NAIDOC achievements in football.

In Capital League 1 matches, Ipswich City travel to O'Callaghan Park to play North Star on Saturday night and Western Spirit have an away game against Virginia United on Sunday night.

After losing 1-0 to competition leaders Logan Metro last weekend, second-placed Ripley Valley continue their promotion quest in Capital League 3 against Jimboomba at Kurrajong Park on Sunday night.

Springfield, also in the hunt for a top two spot, travel to North Lakes for their Saturday match.

Game day

QPL: Sunday (3pm) - Ipswich Knights v Holland Park at Eric Evans Oval during their NAIDOC round. U18s play at 11am with the under-20 match at 1pm.

CL1: Saturday (6pm) - Ipswich City v North Star at O'Callaghan Park. Sunday (6pm): Western Spirit v Virginia United at Albert Bishop Park.

CL3: Saturday (3pm) - Springfield v North Lakes at Kinsellas Park. Sunday (6pm): Ripley Valley v Jimboomba at Kurrajong Park.

BWPL: Saturday (5.15pm) - Ipswich City v North Brisbane at Sutton Park.