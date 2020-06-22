Double glory, bizarre antics at racetrack

First starter Bad Barista dashes to a comfortable win before some bizarre post-race antics at Ipswich racetrack. Picture: Claire Power

TURF CHAT

TOOWOOMBA-based trainer Rex Lipp has been travelling down the range for many years to race his charges at Ipswich.

Lipp has always been able to find a good horse including Quick Response, who was one of his best winning the Eye Liner Stakes at Ipswich in the mid-90s in a track record time. That was a record which lasted for two decades.

At the latest Ipswich meeting last Wednesday, Lipp trained a race-to-race winning double with two-year-old QTIS registered gallopers. In the process, he collected the added bonuses for a prizemoney payday in excess of $50,000.

The first winner was Real Fine Wine in the third race of the day with Jim Orman in the saddle. At $3.60 this two-year-old was the shortest priced to salute on the first half of the 10 race card, collecting his second win from six career starts.

The second winner was the impressive Bad Barista in the fourth race of the day. The first starter jumped from the outside draw over the 1100 metre trip and won easily by four lengths with Emma Ljung aboard.

The story however did not finish there as the wayward filly, who had not previously trialled, had a few antics in store after the race.

Bad Barista did not take the turn after the race but rather headed straight for the outside rail at the 1666 chute preferring to take what she thought was the shortest path back to the nearby race day stalls.

In the process the jockey was dumped over the fence in what looked to be an ugly incident. Thankfully there was minimal damage to horse and rider and hopefully the pair will be reunited soon after the great promise shown by this Spill The Beans filly.

Top winning combination



TRAINER Tony Gollan and jockey Jim Byrne were at it again last Wednesday as the pair combined for a winning double at Ipswich.

Odds-on favourite Chico Milagro and Hollaback Girl were the two to help the pair maintain their clear leads at the top of their respective Ipswich Premierships.

Gollan is chasing his sixth consecutive Ipswich Trainers Premiership and Byrne is getting close to double figures in the number of Ipswich senior jockeys premierships he has collected.

Restricted return to track

RACING Queensland has announced a further relaxation of restrictions at race meetings in Queensland.

However significant restrictions continue to exist. A maximum of only 20 people per designated area may be in attendance at race meetings and all of these people need to be pre-registered, need to comply with social distancing guidelines and need to be fully segregated from race day licensees.

There will be further easing of restrictions from July 11, allowing up to 100 people in designated areas, however only if there is a minimum of four square metres per person in the designated area.

Under these restrictions there is clearly still major impediments to returning race crowds although these steps give some positives for all.

The first race meeting at Ipswich allowing up to 100 people in various areas will be the Saturday Metropolitan meeting on July 18.

This is the day of two rescheduled listed races, the Eye Liner Stakes and the Gai Waterhouse Fillies and Mares Classic. It coincides with the planned first race day of using the new race day stalls.

Wonderful feeling

CONGRATULATIONS go out to Liam and Janet Tansey on the win of Howwonderfullifeis at Doomben on Saturday.

Janet, who is listed in the ownership of the horse along with former long-term Ipswich Turf Club treasurer Liam, were in high spirits after the smart win.

Next meetings

IPSWICH scheduled racing is on Wednesday to complete this month’s program.

The July program has Fridays 3rd and 10th, then Metropolitan Saturday 18th, prior to Friday 24th and Thursday 30th.