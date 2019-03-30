Menu
A Gracemere man and Koongal woman were killed in a two-car collision on Lakes Creek Rd on Saturday morning.
News

Double fatality on North Rockhampton road

Maddelin McCosker
by
30th Mar 2019 10:16 AM
10.15AM: LAKES Creek Road has been reopened following a fatal two car collision early this morning.

Three patients were treated by paramedics, including Critical Care, after two cars collided head-on around 4.15am.

Two people, a 47-year-old Gracemere man and a 37-year-old Kawana woman, were trapped in vehicles and sustained critical injuries.

Both the man and the woman died as a result of their injuries.

A third person, a 39-year-old Kawana man was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Lakes Creek Road reopened about 9.30am, more than five hours after the collision occurred.

Next of kin were notified of the deaths before any information about the collision was released.

8.25AM: TWO people have been killed in a two car collision in North Rockhampton early this morning.

Queensland Police have confirmed two people were killed when a Holden Commodore sedan and a Ford Falcon ute collided head on at Lakes Creek Road in Koongal at 4.10am this morning.

The driver of the ute, a 47-year-old Gracemere man, died at the scene, as did the driver of the sedan, a 37-year-old Kawana woman.

A 39-year-old Kawana man, who was a passenger in the sedan, was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

 

Police and emergency services at the serious two-car collision on Lakes Creek Rd, North Rockhampton.
Police and emergency services at the serious two-car collision on Lakes Creek Rd, North Rockhampton. Bulletin staff

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and local police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has dash cam footage, to contact them.

Lakes Creek Road remains closed and tow trucks have cleared the cars from the scene.

