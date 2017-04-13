28°
News

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

Ali Kuchel
| 13th Apr 2017 7:00 AM
STOP SPEEDING: While you might not get double demerits on the Easter holidays in Queensland, it's not worth speeding.
STOP SPEEDING: While you might not get double demerits on the Easter holidays in Queensland, it's not worth speeding. Brenda Strong GLA081211SAFE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

QUEENSLAND Police won't be issuing double demerit points over the Easter break should you commit an offence.

However, they will if you're a driver who has repeatedly committed specific offences that increase the road safety risk towards other road users.

Laidley OIC Senior Sergeant Jim McDonald confirmed Queensland Police do not issue double demerits, as did a QPS media spokesperson, over the Easter period.

In Queensland, double demerit points are only issued for certain or subsequent driver seatbelt offences, motorbike helmet offences and offences for speeding more than 20kmh over the speed limit if they are committed within a year of the previous offence.

From September 1, 2015, QPS began issuing double demerit points for subsequent mobile phone offences that were committed by drivers within one year of an earlier offence.

However, a person does not necessarily have to commit the same offence a second or subsequent time to be hit with the double demerits. According to QPS, a second or subsequent offence only needs to be within the same offence group for the person to accumulate double demerits.

Although you won't be whacked with double demerits for an initial offence in Queensland this long weekend, it's not worth taking the risk.

Gatton Star

Topics:  double demerit points easter easter 2017 editors picks fines queensland police

Man dies after horror woodchipping incident while at work

Man dies after horror woodchipping incident while at work

The man was hit in an incident involving a wood chipper

  • News

  • 13th Apr 2017 9:56 AM

WARNING: Centrelink flags payment changes over Easter

REDUCED STAFF: Ipswich Centrelink and Medicare customers told to 'come back next week'.

What you need to know

CENTRELINK: Strikes won't force government's hand, dept says

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne, Saturday, June, 25, 2016. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

The two week strikes has been labelled "poor" timing

Major shopping centre extends Easter trading hours

Springfield Easter trading hours.

Here is a list of the trading hours for the major shopping centres

Local Partners

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

QUEENSLAND Police have revealed what is happening with the double demerit points rule over the Easter break, and it's not what you might expect.

MEASLES OUTBREAK: Is Ipswich affected?

A measles infection.

The last outbreak in Ipswich was in 2013

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

‘I’m way too smart to be an actress’

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot claims she’s ‘way too smart to be an actress’.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Idris Elba gets a kick out of new role

Idris Elba pictured during his first professional fight against Lionel Graves at York Hall, London, filmed as part of the TV series Idris Elba: Fighter.

Award-winning actor spent a year training to get fight-ready.

What's on the big screen this week

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious.

Dom goes rogue in new Fast film and Anne Hathaway battles a monster.

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

Former Scary Spice Mel B wants her sex tapes

Former Spice Girl Mel B.

Mel B asks cops to help get sex tapes, ex says she’s ‘hysterical’.

STRAIGHT FROM A FAIRYTALE!

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 OFFERS FROM...

Sitting high, in a sought after suburb of Coalfalls, this property is truly unique. From the street it looks like it has come straight out of a childhood...

SOPHISTICATION ON A BUDGET

28 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $429,000

Style and sophistication doesn't always have to cost more. If you are tired of looking at poorly presented and overpriced properties you must inspect this...

Large Family Home + Great Side Access + 6x6m Shed Coming Soon!

108 Shoesmith Road, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this executive home built by Arden Vale Homes flows effortlessly throughout, complimented by...

The Lifestyle Property to Call Home.

Lot 2 Andrews Road, Crows Nest 4355

Rural 0 0 $499,000

This 100 acre/40ha property provides you with beautiful views looking over Crows Nest Golf Course to the north and rolling green hills to the west. The property...

1100m2 Warehouse In Ideal Location

2-6 Monigold Place, Dinmore 4303

Commercial Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto ... Auction Venue:...

Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto the Ipswich Motorway, Warrego Highway or Cunningham Highway. andbull; 1100 m2 warehouse...

CONVENIENCE PLUS

115 Equestrian Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $399,000...

If you're in the market to buy and awesome FAMILY HOME or INVESTMENT which is within walking distance to Bus Stop, local Shopping Precinct with Speciality Shops...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT – IT’S THAT SIMPLE!

57 Fernvale Road Brassall, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 2 $365,000

This large unique styled home sits on a massive 2195m2 block where not only do you get huge block in a central location but your also welcomed with the option to...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT OR BUILD A SECOND HOME FOR FAMILY OR BUILD THE BIGGEST SHED YOU CAN IMAGINE OR…

18 Bertrand Avenue, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 $430,000

Situated on 2.75 acres (11,060m2) is this gorgeous family home which is the perfect mix of country living with the modern conveniences of being close to school and...

Charming Colonial

182 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $269,000

With the market moving and homes are selling quickly this charming colonial home is ready for a renovation whether it be now or down the track. Live in the...

WINSTON GLADES BEST BUY @ ONLY $299,000!!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Stop searching – You have just found the perfect starter home, downsizer or investment home – here’s why! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly sought after...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

MACCAS BOOST: $800,000 for Playland, McCafe and drive-thru

The restaurant will continue to trade during the renovations

Discover one of Ipswich's classic homes: Gainsborough

Houses of Ipswich

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!