Double boost for Pride as winning feeling lifts club

WESTERN Pride's senior footballers have shared in a confidence-boosting first in 2021 - at just the right time.

The club's top men's and women's sides enjoyed their first wins of the season for different reasons.

For Pride men's head coach Brian Hastings, the most satisfying aspect was keeping a clean sheet with fatigue setting in against Wynnum at Carmichael Park on Sunday night.

"We knew we would be a little bit underdone fitness wise,'' Hastings said, reflecting on Pride's 1-0 victory.

"And we sort of controlled most of the game and then the last 10 minutes we ran out of legs.''

That came in Pride's first game of the 2021 Football Queensland Premier League 1 competition after earlier washouts against Sunshine Coast and Souths Eagles.

"I was pleased with the result but not happy with the performance,'' he said.

Given Pride's lack of match time, that is understandable as Hastings wants to finish implementing his pre-season plans.

In Sunday's game, striker Byron McLeod built on his promising trial form with a 54th minute goal.

"That was a confidence boost for him,'' Hastings said.

Hastings was encouraged how the former Peninsula Power player had settled into the Pride squad.

The head coach also praised man of the match midfielder Will Assante and centre back Ben Piper for solid efforts.

Striker Will Assante was Western Pride’s man of the match in their first win of the new season. Picture: Christina Moran

Central midfield warrior Killian Flavin captained the victorious Pride side.

The Western Pride women had a more comfortable victory in overpowering South West Thunder 6-1 at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex on Sunday night.

Kate Webb and Gladys Esquivel scored doubles, continuing their recent impressive finishing form.

The Western Pride women have a bye this weekend after losing 6-3 to Moreton Bay in their opening game before a 3-3 draw with QAS.

Their match against Souths United was washed out.

The Pride men can continue building momentum and match fitness with home matches against Mitchelton on Sunday before a catch-up game against Southside Eagles the following Thursday.

Western Pride captain Meaghan Mcelligott takes charge during a recent game. Picture: Christina Moran

Meanwhile, the Ipswich Knights open their FFA Cup campaign with a clash against Moggill at Bundamba on Tuesday night.

After a weekend bye, the Knights match kicks off at Eric Evans Oval at 7pm.

In the Brisbane Premier League, Western Spirit players had another weekend off after Sunday afternoon's clash with Mt Gravatt was postponed due to the fields being closed.

Spirit's previous clash with Centenary was also washed out.

Spirit's next BPL game is on Saturday night against The Gap at Walton Bridge Reserve.

The Goodna-based team started the season with a 4-2 win over UQ before a second round 7-2 loss to the Brisbane Knights.

In Capital League 1, the rescheduled local derby between Ipswich City Bulls and Ripley Valley is on Friday night at Sutton Park.

Springfield United opened their Capital League 2 season with a scoreless draw against home team Clairvaux.

Striker Cooper Weeks was named man of the match.

Springfield's next match is against Kangaroo Point on Saturday night at the Springfield Central Sports Complex.

STATE OF PLAY

FQPL1: Western Pride 1 (Byron McLeod) def Wynnum 0 at Carmichael Park.

NPLW: Western Pride 6 (Kate Webb 2, Gladys Esquivel 2, Dani White, Meaghan Mcelligott) def South West Thunder 1 at Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

FFA Cup: Tuesday (7.30pm) - Ipswich Knights v Moggill at Eric Evans Oval, Bundamba.

CL2: Springfield United drew 0-0 with Clairvaux away.