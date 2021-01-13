Dormant plans to build six new townhouses reignited

Ipswich City Council granted approval for Euphoria Projects Pty Ltd to build six units at 116 Glebe Rd in Booval was approved in December 2016. The company wants to extend the approval period.

A DEVELOPER with a green tick to build six townhouses in Ipswich has applied to extend the approval period for the development, citing financial difficulties for the reason the project has yet to get off the ground.

The original application, approved in December 2016, was for two-storey units with three bedrooms.

Each townhouse is planned to include a “private open space” accessible off the main living area.

Parking for one vehicle is made available for each unit with extra visitor parking spread across the site.

A new application has been submitted to the council to extend that four-year approval period by a further three years.

In a letter to the council as part of the new application, it stated there are no significant changes to the Ipswich Planning Scheme that would affect the development.

“Due to previous unfavourable market conditions, difficulties in obtaining finance and the recent major disruptions that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused to the development industry and all of society at large, the project has been delayed,” it reads.

“As such, it is requested that the currency period for the development approval is extended for an additional three years.

“We note that the Minister for Infrastructure and Planning under section 275R of the Planning Act 2016 has extended the currency period of all development approval by a further six months which would technically take the currency period up to midnight June 21 2021.

“However, the six month extension provides insufficient time to commence designed design and construct the project.

“As such, it is requested that the currency period for the development approval is extended for three years until 22 June 2024.”

