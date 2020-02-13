Dormant Ipswich hotel set for new lease of life

A ONCE thriving Ipswich pub that seemed to be consigned to the history books after going on the market more than a year ago has been given a dose of the defibrillator, thanks to an enthusiastic Ipswich beer lover.

Ray Smith, co-owner of the Brewer’s Choice home brew stores at Churchill and Brown’s Plains, has started renovations at the historic pub, which has sat dormant since 2018.

Mr Smith has big plans for the venue, including re-establishing the front bar as a brew pub, with adjoining home brew shop, and adjacent residential units.

He says the process of converting the venue will take several months, but he was hopeful of having the job done by May.

Refurhishments are under way at the Coronation Hotel.

The 12 residential units are the first part of the project, with Mr Smith hoping to have tenants move in within the next month.

“I’m trying to give Ipswich something with a bit of a twist and have a bit of fun with it,” Mr Smith said.

“We believe a brew pub would be good out here as something different for this side of town, which has suffered in recent years with the closure of several pubs and shops.

“The first stage will be tidying up the rooms out the back, which we hope to let out to students and young professionals in the area.”

Still owned by the McLean family, which purchased the venue in 1986, The Coronation spent several months on the market before Mr Smith and a business partner Ron Oatley made the decision to move in.

Finer details of his plan are still in the planning stages, though Mr Smith, who has a background in hotels, says a name chance is on the cards.

“We are still in the process of creating a strategy,” he said.

“We are very excited. Ipswich is a growing area and I think after what the city has been through, the only way is up from here.”

Coro’s battle for survival

TAKING pride of place at the corner of Brisbane and Tiger streets, West Ipswich, The Coronation Hotel has a long association with the McLean Family, who purchased it in 1986.

The late Jeff and his wife Carmel McLean ran the Central Hotel in Ipswich before moving across the Coro in the mid-80s. The couple later passed the responsibilities of running the venue down to children David and Bridget.

After a long period of leasing the pub out, David and Bridget returned to run the pub in a hands-on capacity in 2009. Jeff mentored them until he passed away from cancer later that year. The McLeans soldiered on until 2014, when they made the call to sell the lease. Several operators have been in and out of the Coro’ since.

Before the decision was made to sell in late 2018, David McLean noted significant changes in the industry had slowly eaten away at the business.