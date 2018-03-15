Dorcas chases her dream after a long journey to Australia

DREAMS: Dorcas Amer is doing work experience at The Queensland Times.

The Queensland Times often hosts work experience interns. This month we're working with Dorcas Amer who dreams of becoming a journalist. Here's part one of Dorcas' story as told in her own words. Don't miss tomorrow's edition for part two.

My name is Dorcas Amer.

I am from South Sudan. I was born in the Kakuma Turkana district of Kenya.

My first language is Dinka.

I lived in Turkana district for five years and then I moved to west Pokot (a part of Kenya) with my uncle's family.

I started my kindergarten school in Kenya Kapenguria.

It was quite challenging because I didn't know how to speak Swahili. After some months, I learned how to speak Swahili.

In 2001, before I started Year One, I had already learnt how to read and write in English and Swahili. In all those years, I studied in Kapenguria until Year 7, then we moved to Kitale where I finished my KCPE Kenya Certificate of Primary Education in 2008.

After that I joined form one in 2009.

This is where I discovered my dream and my goals. I realised that I needed to be an optimistic person and do more studies so that my dreams come true.

Since then I have been dreaming to be a journalist, and I would like to be a news presenter.

Being a news anchor has been my inspiration since the day I wrote a poem about my school. Since that day, I have been an MC during our class visitation on the parent's day.

I proved that I can be a news presenter.

I have also been in a sports team. I used to play netball and volleyball in school, and one day my teams mates chose me to be their coach.

This is where I experienced a lot. My roles were to organise the Olympic trips and as well do practise and exercise.

I was balancing my sport and my studies but I didn't finish Year 12. My uncle was the one who used to pay my school fees, unfortunately his business collapsed and my mother couldn't afford to pay my fees but she tried her best.

The year after I got married to my husband John Aruie Deng and he was in Australia.

According to my culture, most of the marriages are arranged by the parents. Our elders arranged our traditional marriage, which was successful and we fell in love.

Read about Dorcas' journey to Australia and the challenges she has faced in tomorrow's edition.