Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘Dopey’: Massive croc gets stuck on ferry

by Mark Murray
23rd Feb 2021 10:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A LARGE crocodile has confused ambition with ability after finding itself stuck on a ferry cable on the Daintree River at the weekend.

The big saltie was filmed trying to swim over the pulley in front of stunned onlookers before giving up the fight and submerging underwater.

His massive head was completely breached as the ferry travelled towards him and vehicles made their way back from World-Heritage listed Daintree Rainforest.

The footage was taken by QMAC Machinery.

 

A large crocodile was filmed getting itself in a tangle on a cable at the Daintree River ferry crossing. PHOTO: QMAC Machinery.
A large crocodile was filmed getting itself in a tangle on a cable at the Daintree River ferry crossing. PHOTO: QMAC Machinery.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

Daintree resident Lawrence Mason said the reptile appeared to be a bit "dopey" in a lighthearted post.

It comes amid calls for jet skis and other adventure activities, such as kayaking, to be banned on the river due to the threat of crocodiles.

 

 

"And people jet ski in that river?" Carla Nilon said on Facebook.

Kathy Burgoni was stunned with the size of the animal.

"Oh my, he is one big croc," she said.

The crocodile, estimated to be more than 3m in length, can be seen safely swimming upstream following the near miss.

 

 

Originally published as 'Dopey': Massive croc gets stuck on Daintree Ferry

croc crocodile ferry offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Anzac Day services to go ahead as normal: Premier

        Anzac Day services to go ahead as normal: Premier

        News Queensland’s Anzac Day Dawn Services, marches and public commemorations will go ahead as normal in 2021, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced.

        JobKeeper replacement as industry faces economic cliff

        Premium Content JobKeeper replacement as industry faces economic cliff

        Employment Tax cashflow likely for JobKeeper replacement: tourism industry

        Ipswich hosts Qld titles: Massive influx into city expected

        Premium Content Ipswich hosts Qld titles: Massive influx into city expected

        Cycling & MTB After false start due to COVID, BMX officials gearing up for major week of racing.

        Exposed: Regions with most able-to-work people claiming dole

        Premium Content Exposed: Regions with most able-to-work people claiming dole

        News Areas with highest healthy singles able to work but claiming dole