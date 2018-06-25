Drug user 'shocked, horrified' by weed's hidden secret

A DOPE using dad got a big shock when he tested positive to having methylamphetamine in his system.

The 42-year-old readily admitted to smoking marijuana, but was left feeling a little bit perplexed and horrified about his positive test to meth.

Louis Andrew Wilkinson, from Eight Mile Plains, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Carole Park on May 5.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Troy Voigt said a police patrol intercepted Wilkinson's vehicle at 10.40pm and the driver's saliva tested positive for drug use. Wilkinson told the officers he had recently used a drug.

But the test returned positive to both marijuana and methylamphetamine.

"I stuck my hand up for use of cannabis. I was surprised to see methylamphetamine show up," Wilkinson told Magistrate Andy Cridland.

"Apparently it's added to the weed they sell around here. I smoked weed Thursday and was pulled up Saturday night."

"You're not the first one to say that," said Mr Cridland.

"I was shocked and horrified when an officer told me that's what they're doing," said Wilkinson.

Mr Cridland fined him $350 and disqualified his licence for one month.