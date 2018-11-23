Menu
Crime

Doors smashed in Centrelink attack

Ross Irby
by
23rd Nov 2018 3:22 PM
AN IPSWICH man is accused of going on a smashing rampage at the Centrelink office so police would come and arrest him.

But when the accused 33-year-old appeared in custody at Ipswich Magistrates Court a few hours later, he immediately applied for bail.

Jason Mathew Audus, 33, from Camira, appeared in the dock charged that he entered premises at 78 East St Ipswich and committed offences by break on Friday, November 23.

LINK ATTACK: Glass doors had to be replaced at Centrelink Ipswich after a disgruntled man is alleged to have smashed them. Ross Irby

His left knee was bandaged and his lawyer Kelsea Read began an immediate bail application.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said it was being alleged Mr Audus did the damage as he wanted to be arrested so that he could then get rehabilitation.

He said Mr Audus had earlier been at Ipswich Hospital but did not get the report result he apparently wanted so then is alleged to have gone to Centrelink and done the damage inside.

While in the watch-house before his appearance he was seen by a court psychologist for a mental health report.

Ms Read said the incident was quite out of the ordinary and there was a need to assess any (possible) underlying mental health problems or psychosis at the time.

She said that if Mr Audus was granted bail the court could impose drug testing and police reporting conditions.

Ms Read said Mr Audus did have history of polysubstance abuse, when she was asked by Acting Magistrate Roger Stark if he had a known drug problem.

"As it is being alleged that he did these offences to be locked up, does he seek bail?" Mr Stark said.

"Yes," Ms Read said.

Bail was granted, and his matters adjourned to December 14.

