Doors open on Ipswich's grand designs

HOMES packed with history will open their doors today for one of the biggest events on the city's heritage calendar.

Twice every year, the Great Houses of Ipswich event showcases the best of the region's classic architecture.

Built in a style that cannot be replicated in the 21st century, Ipswich's large collection of older colonial-style homes date back as far as the mid-1800s.

Buyers snap up the homes within a matter of days on the rare occasion they do hit the market.

Earlier this year, Aberfeldy at Sadliers Crossing had a buyer within 24 hours of going on sale.

Similar homes in the Woodend area have rarely been available for sale for more than a week, such is the demand.

Great Houses of Ipswich hopes to provide recognition and support for the great owners who care for these properties and make them available to the public.

The National Trust, through the Great Houses of Ipswich project hopes to widely promote Ipswich and its heritage, and strengthen the relationship Queenslanders have with their past.

The latest three homes to be open to the public are Rockton, Fairy Knoll and Arrochar, which is located in one of the most in-demand streets in Ipswich.

For more information on today's event, visit nationaltrust.org.au/event.