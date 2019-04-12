Doors close at well-loved cafe for the final time

END OF AN ERA: Gary and Denise Morris closed the doors on the Eagle Rock Cafe in Laidley for the last time on March 31.

END OF AN ERA: Gary and Denise Morris closed the doors on the Eagle Rock Cafe in Laidley for the last time on March 31. Dominic Elsome

IT'S OFFICIAL - after 28 years as a Laidley staple, Elvis has left the building and the Eagle Rock Cafe has closed its doors for the last time.

Owner Gary and Denise Morris have, for the past nearly three decades, being pillars of the community.

But the couple decided it was the time to move on, and so the final chapters closed on the storied history of the Eagle Rock on Sunday, March 31.

Mr Morris said the pair were having mixed feelings about the closure.

"We've had a bit of a guilt trip, leaving the town with one less option in the hospitality industry," Mr Morris said.

"A lot of people will miss us and we'll miss them as well."

The retro cafe wasn't just a meeting point for Laidley locals, drawing visitors from as far away as the United States and UK.

Garry and Denise Morris closed the doors on the Eagle Rock Cafe in Laidley for the last time on March 31, 2019 Dominic Elsome

But while the much-loved dinner is no more, its spirit will live on, with the much of the furniture and name heading north to Toogoolawah.

Mr Morris said a new cafe was being opened in the Somerset town, and it would carry on the cafe's legacy and name as the Eagle Rock at Two Galahs.

The Laidley store won't be left empty however.

The Morris' also own the building, and are converting the cafe into two separate shop fronts, with a green grocery already preparing to move into one of the spaces.

The pair are also looking forward to enjoying some down time and focusing their energies into other projects, as well as a bit of travelling.

"We'll still be here promoting Chrome and Clutter," Mr Morris said.

"That'll be our part time hobby, doing our bit for the community."

He thanked the community for their support over the years, and said he and Denise were looking forward to the next chapter in their lives.

"I hope everybody has enjoyed us being here, and we are part of Laidley's community now, we've chosen this place this is where we'll end our days. We're here for life," he said.

"This is our home now, we've been here long enough to be part of the community.

"Now it'll be our turn to sit on the other side of the counter with our former customers."