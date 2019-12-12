Doors close on bakeries leaving suburb in shock

Owner Andrew (Robbo) Roberts with pie expert Leanne Wendt and baker Rob Aarts celebrate their win for 'Best Pie in Ipswich'

Owner Andrew (Robbo) Roberts with pie expert Leanne Wendt and baker Rob Aarts celebrate their win for 'Best Pie in Ipswich'

IPSWICH has lost something special this week, and it has left staff out of a job at Christmas, along with a suburb in mourning.

Robbo's Bakery was been part of the Karalee community for 26 and a half years delivering bread, cakes and Ipswich's favourite pies to a whole generation of customers.

READ MORE: IPSWICH'S BEST PIE COMPETITION ENDS IN A DRAW

In May owner Andrew 'Robbo' Robertson opened a second bakery in the newly-expanded Karalee Shopping Centre at the entrance to Coles, but on Tuesday night the doors were closed for the last time.

The new bakery only opened in May.

It is understood staff arrived at work on Wednesday to be told both bakeries have closed immediately, and it has left them, and residents of Karalee in shock.

On the Robbo's facebook page a post went up on Wednesday morning that said

"It saddens me to let everyone in Karalee that Robbo's Bakery closed its doors for the last time yesterday afternoon. This decision wasn't made lightly and one of the hardest one I've had to make as it just doesn't effect me. I would like to thanks the people of Karalee and surrounding areas for supporting Robbo's for the last 26 1/2 years it's been an absolute pleasure been part of the community."

The now deserted bakery in Karalee that opened a few months ago.

With the closure, Ipswich has also lost its favourite pies

In 2017 the bakery was voted by the readers of the Queensland Times as having the best pies in Ipswich in a dead heat with The Old Fernvale Bakery.

Jackie O'Donnell was in shock as she saw the signage at her favourite bakery.

"I've lived here for 17 years, and Robbo's has always been here," Ms O'Donnell said.

"It was part of our community, it was where we meet people. I was here the other morning having coffee and saw the fire start nearby.

"I thought they were doing well opening a second store. I can't imagine Karalee without Robbo's. What a time of year to close, I really feel for the staff."

Jen Lamb works at the business next door and said that many people have commented on the closure of the bakeries.

"Business was good at first for us, but everyone is struggling. It's going to affect us not having the foot traffic to Robbo's, it's very sad.

"Twenty-six years he's been there. I was shocked."

Peter Lucas from P.A. Lucas and Co has been appointed as the liquidator and said that while it is sad to see the business go, all staff were taken care of.

"All staff entitlements were paid, including superannuation," Mr Lucas said.

"Robbo's opened a second bakery in May as a result of the centre's expansion, but since the opening of McDonalds business at the bakeries has slowed.

"Currently we are talking to some parties, but as of now, the bakeries are closed at this point in time."

Attempts to contact the shop owner were unsuccessful