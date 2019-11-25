Doors at post office open longer ahead of massive Christmas

Residents in Mount Crosby can visit their local Post Office six days a week. Photo: Generic

With a month until Christmas, Australia Post is keeping Post Office doors open longer at over 190 locations as it moves into its busiest festive period in history.

Residents in Mount Crosby can visit their local Post Office six days a week during the extended retail hours of 6:30am – 5:00pm Monday to Friday, and 9:00am – 12:00pm Saturday from today until December 22.

Australia Post General Manager Post Office Network David McNamara said extended trading hours gives customers more choice and convenience in time for the big day.

“We know Christmas is a busy time of the year, so the Mount Crosby Post Office will remain open for longer this festive season,” Mr McNamara said.

“Extended opening times provide our customers greater flexibility to send, and receive, their Christmas gifts and cards, and with our exciting new range of products available in-store there is more opportunity to spread the merry this Christmas.”

Mr McNamara said Australians continue to shop up a storm, with online purchases growing over 20 per cent last year.

“The online shopping boom continues, in fact last year Australians spent $27.5 billion online. Last Christmas we delivered 40 million parcels in December alone and we’re expecting to exceed that number this year.”

Along with extended trading hours, Australia Post customers also can collect their Christmas gifts at a free 24/7 parcel locker in over 350 locations across the country, and can track their deliveries online.

Extended trading will continue until Sunday, December 22.

For more information visit www.auspost.com.au/Christmas