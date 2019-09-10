Door to grocery store smashed, cigarettes, phones stolen

Police are searching for information after someone smashed the door at Drakes Lowood and stole cigarettes and phones.

Police are searching for information after someone smashed the door at Drakes Lowood and stole cigarettes and phones. Trevor Veale

POLICE are hunting for offenders who left a trail of glass in Lowood after smashing into a shop and stealing goods.

A large quantity of cigarettes and a number of mobile phones were stolen during a break and enter in the early hours of the morning.

The Drakes supermarket in Lowood was the target of crime at 3.40am this morning, when at least one person used force to break into the shop.

Lowood Police Station Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said the front doors were smashed and said it was likely an instrument had been used.

"It's looks like it would have been some kind of instrument - it wasn't a fist. I'd say the glass would have been too strong,” Snr Sgt Peel said.

"It doesn't look like it's been a vehicle or anything like that.”

Snr Sgt Peel said the offender had moved inside the shopping centre from the main area to an office, which was also broken into.

He said police were investigating and would be looking at the shop's security footage.

He asked anyone with information to share it with police.

"It may involve large quantities of cigarettes being stolen or advertised in any way, or just know anything at all, ring Crime Stoppers,” Snr Sgt Peel said.

Sweet Valley Cafe is in the same building as Drakes and employee Jessica Cassfield said she didn't notice anything out of the ordinary when she went to open the shop at 7am.

"I didn't notice anything had happened until about 10am when the police came in to ask if we had seen anything,” she said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.