Donut miss out on your free coffee

Myjanne Jensen
| 19th Jun 2017 10:43 AM
IF YOU can't function without a coffee in the morning, then make sure to head to Springfield Orion Central for a free caffeine hit.

For today only, Donut King is giving away a free small coffee as part of its annual Barista's Shout Day.

No other purchase is required, however the offer is limited to one small coffee per person at participating stores only and while stocks last.

The coffee excludes mocha, vienna, affogato and Donut King signature coffee, with non-dairy milk or syrups incurring an additional charge.

The offer cannot be used in conjunction with Donut King VIP & Seniors cards.

Topics:  coffee donut king orion springfield central

