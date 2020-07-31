‘Don't underestimate us’: Fresh Hawks team set to take field

RUGBY LEAGUE: A smaller, fresher Gatton Hawks A-Grade team will be stronger than people think, according to captain Shannon Hicks.

The Hawks, which teamed with Toowoomba and Ipswich clubs to form a league for the 2020 season, will not consist of the normal A-grade footballers.

Instead, there will be several younger footballers eager to prove their worth.

"A lot of the boys playing don't usually get the chance to play A-Grade," Hicks said.

Gatton Hawks' Shannon Hicks message: Gatton Hawks A-grader Shannon Hicks shares a message for fans.

"Now they've got the chance I reckon they'll go hard and prove a point.

"We'll be stronger than people think."

The Hawks will play Norths Tigers on Saturday afternoon at North Ipswich Reserve for round one at 1.30pm.

The first four games of the 10-game season will be played at Ipswich, before each of the six clubs hosts an entire afternoon of football.

The Hawks will host three games of the Volunteers Cup on October 3 - for round 10.

Player-coach Mark Swan said it wasn't just the footballers looking forward to the game.

"I think everyone is looking forward to it, not just the team but the community as well," he said.

Gatton Hawks A-Grade Mark Swan. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

"It's something for them to come down and watch rather than being stuck at home."

He expected a huge crowd when Hawks hosted the six teams on October 3.

"The club itself would be struggling after everything that's gone on," Swan said.

"I think everyone will be chomping at the bit to come down and watch a bit of football."

The Hawks' have been training for two weeks, and while they admit they could be in better shape, they say they're in the same boat as all the teams.

"We're probably not as ready as we could be, but I definitely think we're a lot fitter than the other teams," Hicks said.

"I know I've been doing my own stuff keeping fit."

Hicks, a former Ipswich Jet, is keen to play the Ipswich sides.

Gatton haven't played in the Ipswich Rugby League division since the 1980s.

"I know a lot of fellas through Jets, so I'll be playing a lot of old teammates, which will be fun," he said.

"We have had a few trial games against Goodna in the last few years and I've never played in any of them - so I'm keen for that."

Follow Gatton Star editor Ali Kuchel on Facebook here