Don't Tell: Movie filmed in Ipswich hits the big screen

THE highly anticipated film exposing the truth behind what launched Australia's most significant inquiry into child sex abuse has hit the cinemas.

Don't Tell, based on the book by Toowoomba lawyer Stephen Roche, is the story of Lyndal a student sent to boarding school at Toowoomba in 1990.

She became one of several girls sexually abused by a man trusted with the care and protection of boarders at one of Queensland's top schools.

This movie, filmed in Ipswich and Toowoomba, details Lyndal's experiences and the case which became the catalyst for the Royal Commission into Institutional Child Sexual Abuse.

Her court case against the school has been heralded as the one that broke the silence on child sex abuse in Australia and changed Australian child protection laws forever.

The film was selected to feature at the Newport Beach Film Festival in April and has already been shown to private audiences - where it was met with praise - before hitting big screen.

Producer Scott Corfield said Ipswich was the perfect place to film largely because of the availability of the old courthouse and the versatility of different locations around the city.

Jack Thompson Hannah Roche

"It's very difficult to get into courtrooms to film, which is one of the reasons Ipswich was perfect for us," Mr Corfield said, in January.

"The particular building, a disused courthouse, was from the era too so it couldn't have been a better scenario for us.

"We ended up shooting about two thirds of the movie in Ipswich and one third in Toowoomba."

Sara West Hannah Roche

