Don't take chances on latest outbreak

Letters to the Editor

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

It seems that we in Queensland have 11 confirmed cases.

"Holiday makers" from NSW now in Queensland are "urged" to get tested.

Not "urged" but hunted down and, compulsory tested or a big fine.

Sorry no time for holidays.

It is not too late to quarantine them.

We are told that Queenslanders are becoming complacent.

There may be an excuse in that Annastacia Palaszczuk is doing such a great job that we can relax.

Going to a 200 guest party yesterday signing in seemed to be almost optional.

There is far too much "urging" going on.

Annastacia and Jeanette Young are presently monitoring the situation .

This surprises me.

In light of the Premier swiftly closing the borders.

Don't wait, close borders immediately.

With Sydneysiders rushing up to Queensland in indecent haste the warning signs are there.

Don't blow it now.

Prof. Toole praised all states for their sacrifice. The virus is in sleep mode only to hit back with possibility of this being the mutated virus which is stronger and spreads faster.

It's appearing big time in Europe.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian mentions the dreaded local infection and is being accused of fudging the figures.

Hazzard and Chant probably don't even have the figures.

Their totally incompetent handling of the Ruby Princess issue must be alarming.

Chant can't figure out the progression of infection. Annastacia, close our borders immediately.

David Harris