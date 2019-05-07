Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Vincent Kompany celebrates the win with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Picture: Getty Images
Vincent Kompany celebrates the win with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Picture: Getty Images
Soccer

Don't shoot, don't shoot: Kompany defies teammates

7th May 2019 9:38 AM

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany said he had lived up to a vow to "one day" score a long-range goal after his wonder strike secured a 1-0 win at home to Leicester that left the champions in charge of the destiny of the Premier League title with a match to play.

City were heading for a frustrating evening at the Etihad Stadium until Kompany let fly with a 25-yard shot into the top corner 20 minutes from time - the centre-back's first City goal from outside the box.

Read the full story here 

More Stories

Show More
english premier league leicester city liverpool manchester city vincent kompany
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Well-known former councillor dies after battle with illness

    premium_icon Well-known former councillor dies after battle with illness

    News THERE wouldn't be many adults who grew up Laidley that didn't know Trevor John Jackwitz. The kind-hearted man lost his fight for life last month.

    Incredible strength of tiny Queensland town

    premium_icon Incredible strength of tiny Queensland town

    Rural Boonah, Queensland: The little town that could

    Antoniolli trial begins: What happens next

    premium_icon Antoniolli trial begins: What happens next

    Breaking Andrew Antoniolli entered the court flanked by his wife and defence

    Hobby farmer almost loses all his sheep in a savage attack

    premium_icon Hobby farmer almost loses all his sheep in a savage attack

    News Kevin Plumb is urging livestock owners in the region to be wary

    • 7th May 2019 10:48 AM