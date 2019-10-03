Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Warning after Aussies targeted by missed call phone scam. Picture: Scamwatch/Twitter
Warning after Aussies targeted by missed call phone scam. Picture: Scamwatch/Twitter
Crime

Don’t respond to this missed call

by Ally Foster
3rd Oct 2019 9:35 AM

THERE has been an increase in Aussies being targeted by a missed phone call scam that results in victims losing money the moment they ring back.

This type of con is known as a Wangiri scam, a Japanese term that roughly translates to "one and cut".

In this scam the scammer will call you, let the phone ring once and then hang up without leaving a message. The victim then sees that they have a missed call from an international number.

The scam relies on the victim calling the number back. The moment this happens they are bleeding money without even realising it as the call is charged at a premium rate.

At this point, the scammer's objective is to keep the caller on the phone for as long as possible to get the most money out of them.

To keep victims on the phone the scammer may put you on hold, play music, read a horoscope or just try and chat.

NSW Police sent out a warning following a recent spate of Aussies being targeted by this missed call scam.

"Had a call from an unfamiliar international number? Don't answer or ring back - it could be a scam that'll cost you a small fortune," they warned on Facebook.

In the latest version of this scam, the caller may also just say "hello" before hanging up.

Last week alone Scamwatch, which is run by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, received 19 reports of Wangiri scams.

"If you receive an unexpected missed call from an international number you don't recognise, ignore it," Scamwatch says.

"If you are receiving repeated missed calls, block the number."

Aussies are being told to ignore calls from international numbers.
Aussies are being told to ignore calls from international numbers.

Aussies are also advised to block international calls on mobile phones that may be used by children so that they can't accidentally call back an international number.

Hundreds of social media users commented on the NSW Police post warning about the scam, with many saying they have received similar suspicious calls in the last few days.

"I've had plenty in the past. Most recent only a couple of days ago from Tunisia. I always ignore the call & then block the number," one person said.

"Guess the explains the three calls from Tunisia I've received the last few days that only rang for 3 seconds," another wrote.

If you have been caught out by this scam, there are a couple of things you can do to try and get your money back.

"If you've returned one of these calls and receive a large bill, contact your telecommunications provider to discuss your options," the Scamwatch website says.

"If you're dissatisfied after dealing with your service provider, you can contact the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman."

More Stories

Show More
call scam scam alert scam awareness seniors-news

Top Stories

    Blues roots star to headline Goleby's Basement

    premium_icon Blues roots star to headline Goleby's Basement

    News Guitarist, songwriter and vocalist Jeff Lang will take to the stage this weekend

    New Pride coach to adopt successful blueprint

    premium_icon New Pride coach to adopt successful blueprint

    Soccer Catton keen to show faith in youth, developing talent

    • 3rd Oct 2019 9:15 AM
    IN COURT: Full names of 101 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 101 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    Car thief takes the bolt after police came knocking

    premium_icon Car thief takes the bolt after police came knocking

    Crime The man spotted fled into bushland when police came knocking.