THE QT office has been inundated with calls from customers this morning after the weekend cover price of $2 was mistakenly printed on the front page of today's edition.

The bar code was still correct and should have registered the correct price of $1.70.

To clarify, the cover price of the QT from Monday to Friday remains at $1.70, while Saturday's paper is still $2.

We apologise for this error and the inconvenience it may have caused our readers and retailers this morning.