Don't miss the festive fun at Civic Centre

PERFORMING with the Ipswich Seniors Concert Group is one of life's many pleasures, say its many cast members.

There will be more fun for the concert group this Tuesday, when members perform Baby Boomers Christmas Fun-Raiser at Ipswich Civic Centre.

The Ipswich City Council Seniors Concert Group formed about 2002.

The group has performed productions for Ipswich Seniors ever since. Many of the current cast were part of those first performances and most either sing or act with other community chorale or theatre groups in the area.

Gabrielle Dempster, part of the snowman team for this production, said she grew up in a home filled with music and singing. She studied music and piano at school and has been connected to the Seniors Concert Group from the start.

Christine Howden, in the Heavenly Angels team, has performed with the group for only two years. However, she has also performed with the Lyric Opera of Queensland, the Blackstone-Ipswich Cambrian Choir, Coro Concorde and is a member of the band Softly Softly.

According to the group, the outlandish characters of angels, grouches, elves and snowmen all compete in an event to support the annual Ipswich Baby Boomers' Association community concert.

Scriptwriter Jan White said a special guest appearance by Queensland icon Ian "The Bear” Maurice will add to this production's frivolity.

The Ipswich Seniors Concert Group has agreed to perform this production for the Ipswich Legacy Widows Christmas Luncheon next Friday in the Civic Centre.

Ipswich Legacy supports more than 400 widows in the Ipswich area.

For many widows, it is a time to catch up with friends.

Ipswich Legacy appreciates the time and effort the Ipswich Seniors Concert Group puts in to entertaining Ipswich Seniors and for the extra concert for Legacy widows.

Tony Barnes is the producer and musical direction is by Diana Maynard.

There will be two runs for two performances only at 10am-1.30pm on Tuesday, December 4, 2018

Tickets are available for Tuesday's performances but be quick.

Bookings at the Box Office Ipswich Civic Centre.