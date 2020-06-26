Don't miss the special final edition of the Queensland Times

Dedicated reader June Kay with a copy of the QT.

Dedicated reader June Kay with a copy of the QT. Rob Williams

Tomorrow marks the end of an era - journalism will change as we know it.

We're celebrating 161 years of treasured Queensland Times print media and sending off the newspaper with a bang for the final edition.

Be sure to grab your copy of tomorrow's paper as Ipswich reflects on some of the biggest stories to break in the region.

This edition will be a special one - you certainly don't want to miss it.

Tomorrow will be the final edition of the Queensland Times newspaper. Shannon Newley



As for the future, news doesn't stop, and neither will we.

The journalists at the Queensland Times will continue to cover Ipswich news with a hunger to bring you, our valued readers, the same quality stories that had you picking up the paper every morning - just in a different format.

Subscribe to the QT website to read all the local, national and international stories on offer, plus it comes with digital access to the Courier Mail.

Not only will you get all the above, you'll also help support the journos working hard to report on the local news that matters to you.

Our current offer to new subscribers is an introductory two-month free trial, which gives you unlimited digital access plus exclusive giveaways and discounts with +Rewards.

This is a no lock-in contract.

Alternatively, you can sign up for the 12-month Tablet offer in which you'll receive a Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 as a gift.

This package is $7 per week for the length of the 12-month contract and includes the +Rewards member benefits as well.

Thank you to our dedicated print readers over the years, your commitment to us has been resounding.

We hope you'll join us on the next part of the Queensland Times journey.

As always, we're here for you.