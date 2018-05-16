Menu
SHOWPIECE: John and Heather Macey with Miss Showgirl, who was born at the Ipswich Show a few years ago.
Don't miss out on your guide to a great Ipswich Show

Darren Hallesy
by
16th May 2018 9:00 AM

THE final touches are being added to the rides, and the dagwood dogs are being delivered.

The magic is about to happen when the Ipswich Show opens for 2018.

Bringing together people from all over the region, it's a celebration of our city's diverse community under clear autumn skies.

You should never go to the show unprepared, so make sure you grab your free 12 page Ipswich Show Guide in Friday's and Saturday's Queensland Times.

Inside you'll find the full program of events, from camel races to death defying motorbike stunts.

There's a handy map so you can plan your day, and stories of the people who make the show such a special event, from woodchoppers to the judges who hand out the awards, plus Robert Stevenson shares his secrets from his career doing firework displays.

Celebrate the 145th Ipswich Show with your free show guide in your QT this Friday and Saturday!

