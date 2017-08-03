Don’t miss out on The Magic Hat book

HOGWARTS' Sorting Hat has got nothing on this Magic Hat.

As it flies into town, sweeping through the streets and creating magic wherever it lands, people begin to realise something strange is going on.

Without any warning, the hat begins transforming people into giant playful animals - and everyone's delighted.

Then the wizard arrives…..

Follow this exciting adventure with your own copy of The Magic Hat for just $2.30 with today's paper.

This Mem Fox classic is one of the 15 in our Great Australian Storybook Collection and it ends this Sunday.

Coming up with tomorrow's paper is Pig the Fibber.

Here are the 15 books to collect:

Thursday 3 August - The Magic Hat (QT)

• Friday 4 August - Pig the Fibber (QT)

• Saturday 5 August - Waltzing Matilda (QT)

• Sunday 6 August - Wombat Stew (The Sunday Mail)

Collect your books from participating newsagencies, Woolworths and IGAs.

For more information, head to greataussiestories.com.au