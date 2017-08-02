Don't miss out on cutest bare-bum babes around

THERE is arguably no cuter duo than the teeny-tiny gumnut babies, Snugglepot and Cuddlepie. Even their names are enough to make you feel all warm and fuzzy.

Join them as they discover the Australian bush with butterfly rides, boating escapades and a surprise moonlight pageant in Tales From the Gum Tree.

Written by Jane Massam and illustrated by Caroline Keys, this kids picture book is an extension to the late May Gibbs' gumnut babies collection.

Celebrating 100 years since we first met Gibbs' classic characters, there has never been a better time to introduce these bare-bum cuties to your children, and get back into the family favourite yourself.

