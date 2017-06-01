Don't miss experimental two-piece Milk Buttons

Emerge's Calen Le Couteur caught up with Cameron Bower from Brisbane two-piece Milk Buttons to talk about their debut EP.

E: How did Milk Buttons first form?

C: We started as a band that was pretty different to what Milk Buttons later became. Jackson and I had another project together for quite some time, and Milk Buttons started as a vehicle for songs we couldn't use in our other projects.

E: Where did the name Milk Buttons come from?

C: I don't actually know, I think maybe we were on the hunt for something ambiguous and non-descriptive I suppose. There have been quite a few theories about it, and I don't know people can make up what they want I suppose.

E: On June 2, you are releasing your debut EP, Songs for My Butcher Bird, can you tell me about the EP?

C: We started working on the EP around the start of 2016, I had a child just after so it slowed right down for a while. We wrote around ten songs for the EP and then chose five of the strongest and thematically similar and put them together.

E: Which song on the EP took the longest to complete?

C: I'd say the first song, Another Night. It originally kind of sounded like something off The Beatles first or second records or maybe The Kinks. But, yeah, I just couldn't get it to work, usually when I produce it either clicks really easily, and then the next four hours of work on it are really easy and I kind of watch it happening. For this one nothing was working, so we rearranged it a couple of times and the final version that's on the EP is me doing a remix of the original version. It has lots of free time and space, lots of mellotron and synths. It turned into a more free-form pop tune and sort of like a soundscape dressed as a song.

E: Which song from the EP are you most proud of?

C: We use Pro Tools for recording, and Logic to demo everything. Trying to edit MIDI in Pro Tools is an absolute nightmare (laughs).

E: Who are some of your influences?

C: As a band, I would say a big one is The Beatles. Jackson and I have spent many wine-fuelled evenings talking about the pros and cons of George vs Paul and how Ringo didn't get a fair trot because he was a good drummer and all that stuff. We were obsessed Beatles fans so they are obviously a big influence. Outside of that, people like Kurt Vile. I've been obsessed with Angel Olsen lately, War on Drugs is another big influence on us.

E: What are some of your favourite recent releases? (2016/2017)

C: I'd say the new War on Drugs single is pretty incredible, it's like 11 minutes long. It's called Thinking of a Place. Angel Olsen released a beautiful album last year called My Woman which is really great.

E: What are you looking forward to in the second half of 2017?

C: We've already started our next EP, so that's really cool. We've had some friends join us for the upcoming tour and I hope that we can utilise those relationships a bit more because this first EP has been Jackson and I writing songs, me producing and later doing some tracking effects and that sort of thing. It's been pretty isolated, I would finish something and send it to Jackson then he would send back comments. With the new EP I hope if we can, we'll try to book some recording time in Melbourne. We are also going to workshop it live as a band so kind of do the reverse process. So I'll produce it then we'll get together and record it as a band. I also play in a band called Big Dead, and we are hoping to release an album sometime this year, hopefully around September.

E: If you only had two/three words to describe your EP, which words would you use?

C: The 106 synthesizer and mellotron both feature heavily on the EP, so I'd guess I'd say 106 mellotron music (laughs).

Milk Buttons' debut EP, Songs for my Butcher Bird is out now, the boys will be playing a launch show in Queensland at the Bearded Lady on June 11.