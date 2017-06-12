Don't let your pool make you green around the gills

Poolwerx experts share their top tips for keeping your pool healthy this winter.

THOUSANDS of pool-lovers may be at risk of developing serious health issues when they hit the pool next swim season.

Research has revealed 53 per cent of pool owners let pool maintenance slide during the winter months, assuming an easy transition from 'green to clean' water once the weather turns.

According to Poolwerx Springfield Lakes owners Ben Forrest and Peter Barr, nothing could be further from the truth.

"It's understandable that many pool owners think of the cooler months as a holiday from pool maintenance,” Mr Forrest said.

"The pool's not getting used as much or at all, so why devote time to keeping levels balanced, right?”

While 60 per cent of pool owners said they operated their pool pump daily, the survey revealed half (49 per cent) still failed to test water pH and chlorine levels and 36 per cent never cleared skimmer baskets or scoop fallen leaves from the pool.

"Come spring, the expense of getting pool water back to healthy, balanced levels can see some people out of pocket for thousands of dollars,” Mr Forrest said.

"You can find yourself shelling out for extra chemicals and replacement parts for neglected filter and pump systems.

"If the situation is dire you'll need to get in a professional to analyse and re-balance the water which could all be avoided if you keep up a less-intensive, but regular maintenance schedule over winter.”

Mr Barr said a neglected pool was a prime breeding ground for harmful bacteria that could lead to outbreaks of gastro, respiratory problems and infections of the skin, ears and eyes.

"Your pool might look clean and clear, but after four or five months of little or no monitoring, odds are it's not,” he said.

Poolwerx experts share their top tips for keeping your pool healthy this winter.

"When you let pool maintenance slide it's not long before you start seeing growth of harmful bacteria and this bacteria can linger long after winter is over.”

Regardless of how often you're using it, it is recommended pool water be tested every week throughout winter to ensure the pool's maximum health.

"The pH level needs to be between 7.2 and 7.6 and the chlorine level at 2-3 PPM. The pool pump and filter should also run every day, but only for up to six hours, unlike the 12 hours needed during summer,” Mr Forrest said.

"Pool equipment should also be checked each week to ensure it is working effectively.”

Mr Forrest said safety inspections should also not be forgone during winter.

"Unfortunately, our survey also showed that less than half of pool owners regularly inspected the safety of their pool area throughout the year yet this is critical in reducing the risk of drowning deaths among young children.” he said.

"Pool fences must be checked to ensure they're intact and you must have a self-closing and latching gate.

"The area surrounding the pool fence should also be clear of any climbable objects that can allow children to access the pool area.”

"Pools are great fun and certainly contribute to a happier healthier lifestyle but they do come with responsibility that needs to be taken seriously for everyone's benefit.”

For more information call 1800 009 000 or visit the website.