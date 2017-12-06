Don't let thieves in on your Christmas holiday plans

IPSWICH'S Crime Prevention Unit police are urging residents to think carefully about home security before taking off for Christmas holidays.

Senior Constable Kerrin Sheedy said it was an unfortunate fact that thieves would take advantage of unsecured houses at this time of year.

The Crime Prevention Unit has recommended the following measures:

Use the security you have, ensuring all doors and windows are locked but also key locked;

Install an intruder alarm, or internal/external cameras that you can monitor whilst on your travels;

Remove all valuable items from within from view

Remove items that can be used to gain access into your house

Place lights, televisions, and stereo inside your home, on timers

Advise good neighbours that you are away

Cancel orders to the house

Ensure that answering machines don't state that you are away

Advise the local police that you will be going away

Report crime to Crime Stoppers on 1300333000.