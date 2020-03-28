Don't know where to vote?

Voting will still go ahead today for local government elections despite the concern of coronavirus potentially spreading.

The ECQ encourages voters waiting in line to stay 1.5m apart and to bring their own pens and pencils.

Where you can vote today:

DIVISION 1

Bellbird Park Bellbird Park State Secondary College, 2 Alesana Drive, BELLBIRD PARK

Churchill Churchill State School Hall, Brisbane Street (off Warwick Road), CHURCHILL

Deebing Heights Deebing Heights State School, 81 Rawlings Road, DEEBING HEIGHTS

Flinders View Cityhope Church, 332 Ripley Road, FLINDERS VIEW

Grandchester Grandchester State School, 35 School Road, GRANDCHESTER

Raceview Raceview State School Hall, 96 Wildey Street, RACEVIEW

Raceview West Whitehill Church of Christ, 219 Whitehill Road, RACEVIEW

Redbank Plains Redbank Plains State School Hall, 39 ‐ 53 School Road, REDBANK PLAINS

Redbank Plains East Redbank Plains State High School, Performing Arts Hall, 136 Willow Road, REDBANK PLAINS

Redbank Plains South Fernbrooke State School, 8 Regents Drive, REDBANK PLAINS

Ripley Valley Ripley Valley State School, 110 Botany Drive, SOUTH RIPLEY

Rosewood Rosewood State High School, 46 Lanefield Road, ROSEWOOD

Silkstone Silkstone State School, Prospect Street, SILKSTONE

Yamanto Amberley District State School Hall, 37 Deebing Creek Road, YAMANTO

DIVISION 2

Augustine Heights St Augustine's College, St Augustines Drive, AUGUSTINE HEIGHTS

Bellbird Park Bellbird Park State Secondary College, 2 Alesana Drive, BELLBIRD PARK

Camira Camira State School Hall, 184‐202 Old Logan Road, CAMIRA

Gailes Karate Hall, 83 Old Logan Road, CAMIRA

Goodna St Francis Xavier School Hall, 6 Church Street, GOODNA

Redbank Plains East Redbank Plains State High School, Performing Arts Hall, 136 Willow Road, REDBANK PLAINS

Springfield Woodcrest State College Auditorium, 38 Nev Smith Drive, SPRINGFIELD

Springfield Central Springfield Tennis Centre, Unit 1, 44 Sportstar Dr, Springfield Central, QLD Australia 4300

Springfield Lakes Springfield Lakes State School Hall, 63 Springfield Lakes Boulevard, SPRINGFIELD LAKES

DIVISION 3

Bellbird Park Bellbird Park State Secondary College, 2 Alesana Drive, BELLBIRD PARK

Bundamba Oasis Church, 25 Byrne Street, BUNDAMBA

Bundamba South Bundamba State School Hall, 221 Brisbane Road, BUNDAMBA

Collingwood Park Collingwood Park State School Hall, 12-166 Burrel Street, COLLINGWOOD PARK

East Ipswich Ipswich East State School Hall, 18 Jacaranda Street, EAST IPSWICH

Goodna St Francis Xavier School Hall, 6 Church Street, GOODNA

Ipswich Central Ipswich Central State School Hall, 2A Griffith Road, IPSWICH

Leichhardt Leichhardt State School Hall, 72 Samford Road, LEICHHARDT

Newtown Ipswich Glebe Road C&K, 52 Glebe Road, NEWTOWN

North Booval Trinity Uniting Church Hall, 114 Jacaranda Street, NORTH BOOVAL

One Mile Immaculate Heart Primary School, Chubb Street, LEICHHARDT

Raceview West Whitehill Church of Christ, 219 Whitehill Road, RACEVIEW

Redbank Redbank State School, 9 Brisbane Road, REDBANK

Redbank Plains Redbank Plains State School Hall, 39 ‐ 53 School Road, REDBANK PLAINS

Riverview Riverview Community Centre, 138 Old Ipswich Road, RIVERVIEW

Sadliers Crossing Blair State School Hall, Cribb Street, SADLIERS CROSSING

Silkstone Silkstone State School, Prospect Street, SILKSTONE

West Ipswich Ipswich West State School, Kennedy Street, WEST IPSWICH

DIVISION 4

Brassall Brassall Congregational Church Hall, 3 Jellicoe Street, BRASSALL

Brassall North Ipswich State High School Hall, 1 Hunter Street, BRASSALL

Churchill Churchill State School Hall, Brisbane Street (off Warwick Road), CHURCHILL

Haigslea Haigslea State School, 760 Thagoona Haigslea Road, HAIGSLEA

Karalee Karalee State School Hall, 77 Arthur Summervilles Road, KARALEE

Marburg Marburg State School, Louisa Street, MARBURG

North Ipswich Ipswich North State School Hall, Lawrence Street, NORTH IPSWICH

Pine Mountain Pine Mountain Hall, 840 Pine Mountain Road, PINE MOUNTAIN

Raymonds Hill St Joseph's School Hall, 42 Pine Mountain Road, NORTH IPSWICH

Rosewood Rosewood State High School, 46 Lanefield Road, ROSEWOOD

Tivoli Tivoli State School, 108 Mt Crosby Road, TIVOLI

Walloon Walloon State School, 528 Karrabin‐Rosewood Road, WALLOON

Yamanto Amberley District State School Hall, 37 Deebing Creek Road, YAMANTO