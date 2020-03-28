Don't know where to vote?
Voting will still go ahead today for local government elections despite the concern of coronavirus potentially spreading.
The ECQ encourages voters waiting in line to stay 1.5m apart and to bring their own pens and pencils.
Where you can vote today:
DIVISION 1
Bellbird Park Bellbird Park State Secondary College, 2 Alesana Drive, BELLBIRD PARK
Churchill Churchill State School Hall, Brisbane Street (off Warwick Road), CHURCHILL
Deebing Heights Deebing Heights State School, 81 Rawlings Road, DEEBING HEIGHTS
Flinders View Cityhope Church, 332 Ripley Road, FLINDERS VIEW
Grandchester Grandchester State School, 35 School Road, GRANDCHESTER
Raceview Raceview State School Hall, 96 Wildey Street, RACEVIEW
Raceview West Whitehill Church of Christ, 219 Whitehill Road, RACEVIEW
Redbank Plains Redbank Plains State School Hall, 39 ‐ 53 School Road, REDBANK PLAINS
Redbank Plains East Redbank Plains State High School, Performing Arts Hall, 136 Willow Road, REDBANK PLAINS
Redbank Plains South Fernbrooke State School, 8 Regents Drive, REDBANK PLAINS
Ripley Valley Ripley Valley State School, 110 Botany Drive, SOUTH RIPLEY
Rosewood Rosewood State High School, 46 Lanefield Road, ROSEWOOD
Silkstone Silkstone State School, Prospect Street, SILKSTONE
Yamanto Amberley District State School Hall, 37 Deebing Creek Road, YAMANTO
DIVISION 2
Augustine Heights St Augustine's College, St Augustines Drive, AUGUSTINE HEIGHTS
Bellbird Park Bellbird Park State Secondary College, 2 Alesana Drive, BELLBIRD PARK
Camira Camira State School Hall, 184‐202 Old Logan Road, CAMIRA
Gailes Karate Hall, 83 Old Logan Road, CAMIRA
Goodna St Francis Xavier School Hall, 6 Church Street, GOODNA
Redbank Plains East Redbank Plains State High School, Performing Arts Hall, 136 Willow Road, REDBANK PLAINS
Springfield Woodcrest State College Auditorium, 38 Nev Smith Drive, SPRINGFIELD
Springfield Central Springfield Tennis Centre, Unit 1, 44 Sportstar Dr, Springfield Central, QLD Australia 4300
Springfield Lakes Springfield Lakes State School Hall, 63 Springfield Lakes Boulevard, SPRINGFIELD LAKES
DIVISION 3
Bellbird Park Bellbird Park State Secondary College, 2 Alesana Drive, BELLBIRD PARK
Bundamba Oasis Church, 25 Byrne Street, BUNDAMBA
Bundamba South Bundamba State School Hall, 221 Brisbane Road, BUNDAMBA
Collingwood Park Collingwood Park State School Hall, 12-166 Burrel Street, COLLINGWOOD PARK
East Ipswich Ipswich East State School Hall, 18 Jacaranda Street, EAST IPSWICH
Goodna St Francis Xavier School Hall, 6 Church Street, GOODNA
Ipswich Central Ipswich Central State School Hall, 2A Griffith Road, IPSWICH
Leichhardt Leichhardt State School Hall, 72 Samford Road, LEICHHARDT
Newtown Ipswich Glebe Road C&K, 52 Glebe Road, NEWTOWN
North Booval Trinity Uniting Church Hall, 114 Jacaranda Street, NORTH BOOVAL
One Mile Immaculate Heart Primary School, Chubb Street, LEICHHARDT
Raceview West Whitehill Church of Christ, 219 Whitehill Road, RACEVIEW
Redbank Redbank State School, 9 Brisbane Road, REDBANK
Redbank Plains Redbank Plains State School Hall, 39 ‐ 53 School Road, REDBANK PLAINS
Riverview Riverview Community Centre, 138 Old Ipswich Road, RIVERVIEW
Sadliers Crossing Blair State School Hall, Cribb Street, SADLIERS CROSSING
Silkstone Silkstone State School, Prospect Street, SILKSTONE
West Ipswich Ipswich West State School, Kennedy Street, WEST IPSWICH
DIVISION 4
Brassall Brassall Congregational Church Hall, 3 Jellicoe Street, BRASSALL
Brassall North Ipswich State High School Hall, 1 Hunter Street, BRASSALL
Churchill Churchill State School Hall, Brisbane Street (off Warwick Road), CHURCHILL
Haigslea Haigslea State School, 760 Thagoona Haigslea Road, HAIGSLEA
Karalee Karalee State School Hall, 77 Arthur Summervilles Road, KARALEE
Marburg Marburg State School, Louisa Street, MARBURG
North Ipswich Ipswich North State School Hall, Lawrence Street, NORTH IPSWICH
Pine Mountain Pine Mountain Hall, 840 Pine Mountain Road, PINE MOUNTAIN
Raymonds Hill St Joseph's School Hall, 42 Pine Mountain Road, NORTH IPSWICH
Rosewood Rosewood State High School, 46 Lanefield Road, ROSEWOOD
Tivoli Tivoli State School, 108 Mt Crosby Road, TIVOLI
Walloon Walloon State School, 528 Karrabin‐Rosewood Road, WALLOON
Yamanto Amberley District State School Hall, 37 Deebing Creek Road, YAMANTO