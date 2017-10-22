Don't get used to the blue, sunny skies

THE blue skies are sunny weather in Ipswich today will stick around just long enough to make the most of the weekend before more storms hit on Monday.

There is only a slight chance of a shower late this afternoon before more showers and the chance of a storm are forecast for tomorrow.

Wet conditions will stick around at least until Wednesday but clouds and rain are expected to return late next week.

Temperatures will peak at 27 degrees today before climbing to 33 later in the week.

More than 96mm of rain fell in the Wivenhoe Dam catchment area in the past week and close to 183mm in Somerset Dam.

It increased the Wivenhoe Dam drinking water level by close to 5% to 69.3% and eliminated the risk of water restrictions for this season.

The earliest Seqwater expect mandatory water restrictions to be considered (which is when the combined level of our water grid dams reach 50%) is late 2018, if the dams receive very little to no inflows during next year.

Despite the heavy inflows, Wivenhoe Dam is still below 70% capacity which means Seqwater's Drought Response Plan's drought readiness phase has already rolled out to further delay the onset of formal water restrictions.

Seqwater is warning recent and forecast rainfall in Ipswich and surrounding areas is not enough to make up for an unseasonably hot and dry winter and start to spring.

Even though it's raining and there are no formal water restrictions in place, residents should still be watching their water usage to prepare for future drought.

The phase is activated when the combined levels of major drinking water dams fall below 70%.

Seqwater spokesperson Mike Foster said if the community saved water now, potential formal water restrictions could be delayed.

"You probably noticed the weather across our region has been unusually hot and dry this winter and so far for spring. These conditions result in a higher demand for water and has seem our dam levels across the region decrease," he said.

"Water is a precious resource so it's important we start preparing for the possibility of drought.

"An unseasonably warm winter and seen has seen water consumption rise to the levels we normally only see in summer and with the weather only going to get warmer we're asking everyone to be more water wise."