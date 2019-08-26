‘Don’t get pregnant to him or I will do life’

A FORMER Lone Wolf bikie gang member threatened to kill his ex-partner's new boyfriend in a terrifying late night phone call.

Six months later Benjamin Skey Black threatened to steal a car and run over a group of people if the Queensland Ambulance Service did not help him renew prescription medication.

Black pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates court to one count each of using a carriage service to make threats to kill and using a carriage service to menace and harass.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Nilan Lynch said Black's former partner received a call from an unknown number about 10.50pm on June 8, 2017 and immediately recognised it as Black.

She put the phone on speaker and Black said: "Promise me you won't get pregnant to him or I will do life".

Sen Const Lynch said the woman asked Black what he meant.

Black replied: "I will kill him".

The woman's new partner was in the room and heard the threats being made.

Six months later on Christmas Day, Black called Triple 0 asking for help to get some prescription medication he had run out of.

The operator told him he did not think that was an emergency and Black began to make threats.

Sen Const Lynch said Black told the operator he would steal a car and then run over a group of people.

Police were called and went to Black's home in Noosa. They helped him get to a chemist to get the medication.

He was later charged with making the threats.

Defence lawyer Jodi Allen, of Allen and Searing Criminal Lawyers, said Black had a tumultuous break up with his former partner.

Magistrate Pam Dowse fined Black $2000 for the threats.