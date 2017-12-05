'Don't get drunk and go swimming': lawyer's warning

Maurice Blackburn's Ipswich office leader, Associate Stephanie Francis, said alcohol and drug use was a major contributing factor to water-related deaths.

A LEADING Ipswich lawyer is urging party goers not to mix alcohol, drugs and water sports these holidays to avoid drowning deaths.

Maurice Blackburn's Ipswich office leader, Associate Stephanie Francis, said alcohol and drug use was a major contributing factor to water-related deaths.

The Royal Life Saving National Drowning Report revealed many water-related fatalities in the past year included some sort of drug or alcohol abuse.

New figures showed Queensland had the second highest number of drowning related incidents in the country with 73 deaths between since July last year - seven more than the previous year.

"Sadly many of these fatalities are avoidable, with a major contributing factor being alcohol and drug use, where one in four of the 1,932 Australian men drowned in the last decade involved alcohol,' Ms Francis said.

"In too many instances people are taking unnecessary risks around water, including over-estimating their ability to swim or navigate a watercraft in often unpredictable waters, or putting themselves and others in unsafe situations whilst under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

"A moment's lapse in judgement can lead to lifelong, serious consequences for individuals and their families.

"That's why we're urging locals and visitors alike to consider the following safety guide before going out on the water this summer."

Ms Francis said there were some simple steps party-goers and water enthusiasts could follow to make sure they had a safe festive break.

"Summer in Queensland is the perfect time to enjoy our waterways, but avoiding alcohol and drugs around water is key to ensuring loved ones get home safely at the end of the day," she said.

Steps to summer water safety

1. Don't go swimming or operate a watercraft if under the influence of any substance that may inhibit your ability to swim or operate a water vessel safely.

2. Domestic commercial vessel skippers are required to have a blood alcohol limit of 0 and drivers of all other boats a blood alcohol level of less than 0.05. Skippers are also responsible for their passenger's safety and alcohol and drug consumption.

3. Designated drivers (skippers) must stay under the legal limit at all times - even when drifting or boat is anchored. Failure to adhere to the laws could result in a fine of $3,413 or 9 months jail.

4. Obey warning signs and look for potential dangers prior to boating, swimming, diving or jumping into water holes, water ways or open water.

5. Always wear life jackets, use proper safety equipment and exercise caution around water.