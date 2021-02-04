‘Don’t get caught out’: Qld braces for Victoria fallout

Queensland health authorities are yet to declare Victoria a COVID hotspot.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said officials in Victoria were still determining what variant the latest case in the Garden State was.

Queensland recorded no new COVID cases in the past 24 hours off the back of thousands of tests.

It came as Ms D'Ath declared that the Hotel Grand Chancellor cluster - which sparked a lock down in Brisbane - was over.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath meets. Picture: Liam Kidston

She said strong measures had been put in place, including shift-by-shift testing of workers.

Chief Health Office Jeannette Young said there were three cases in Queensland under further investigation.

She said she thinks two of the cases are most likely persistent shedding of the virus, while the third case is a woman who has likely returned a false positive.

Dr Young said she was deeming the infectious period of the latest case in Victoria from January 29. That case has caused Victoria to reinstate strict measures, including mask wearing and other restrictions.

Anyone who has visited a site where the Victorian man also visited is being urged to come forward for testing and to quarantine for 14 days.

Anyone else who has been in Greater Melbourne since January, 29 is also being urged to come forward for testing and to isolate until the result comes back.

Aged care, disability accommodation facilities and hospitals will not be allowed to admit anyone who has been in Greater Melbourne since January 29 - unless it is an end-of-life visit.

"We need to see what transpires over the next 24 to 48 hours," Dr Young said, as she urged Queenslanders to reconsider their travel to Victoria.

She warned that if the situation deteriorated in Victoria, visitors from the Sunshine State could be "caught" and forced into quarantine.

