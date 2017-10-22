Don't forgot harsh lessons of the past

THE Queensland Opposition Leader, Tim Nicholls, made an appearance on television this week.

He had little to say as is typical of the LNP before elections.

We will find out his plans if the people are daft enough to elect him.

At the last election, he was shadow treasurer and intended selling off "all” of the assets of the Queensland people; one can only guess what his intentions are this time around.

Queenslanders should remember why they elected a minority Labor government after only one term of the LNP, so horrific was its policies that the ordinary Queenslander was shocked into not giving it a second term.

The LNP is really on the nose Australia-wide, not only in Queensland so I sincerely hope that whenever the Premier calls an election that we don't forget the lessons learnt in the past.

SHAUN NEWMAN

Townsville