Confronting footage shows a male student repeatedly punching a girl in the face after getting shoved to the ground during a violent school fight.
Crime

‘Don’t f***ing hit a woman!’: Students rumble in shock fight

19th May 2021 1:22 PM
CONFRONTING footage shows a male student repeatedly punching a girl in the face after getting shoved to the ground during a violent school fight in Darwin this week.

A graphic video captured a fight between a group of Darwin High School students during lunch on Monday.

The footage shows the moment when a Year 10 boy intervenes during an argument between two female students after one of them hit the other.

The boy can be seen striking the girl who threw the hit before a brawl breaks out as other female students rush in to retaliate.

The boy is shown shoving one of the girls to the ground and repeatedly hitting her in the face.

He then gets pulled off the girl by another female student who hits him before Year 12 students intervene and break up the fight.

"Don't f***ing hit a woman!" one female bystander is heard yelling.

The NT News understands the girl who was repeatedly hit by the boy was later taken to the hospital with a broken nose.

Darwin High principal Jill Hazeldine sent out a message to parents and carers regarding the incident on Tuesday.

"School staff responded immediately to de-escalate the situation and ensure the safety and wellbeing of the students involved and those who may have witnessed the incident," she said.

"We are working with the parents of each of the students involved and are investigating this matter fully.

"As per protocol NT police were notified and attended and all appropriate consequences will be administered in line with the Department of Education guidelines."

"This type of behaviour is not acceptable and the school will continue to work with the students and their families to manage this behaviour, taking the necessary action to ensure the safety of students and staff at Darwin High School.

"All students have access to counselling support, including our two on-site full-time counsellors.

"Should students require support, they are encouraged to speak with their year level co-ordinator, their Assistant Principal or any member of the student support team."

Originally published as 'Don't f***ing hit a woman!': Video emerges of disturbing Darwin school fight

