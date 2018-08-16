Menu
Cr Sheila Ireland with illegally dumped tyres found on Lakes Entrance Drive.
Environment

Councillor calls out grubs for illegal tyre dumps

Carly Morrissey
by
16th Aug 2018 10:23 AM

ILLEGALLY dumped tyres in Springfield are becoming a problem, with the latest load found on Lakes Entrance Drive.

About 30 tyres were dumped near Springfield Greenbank arterial signage recently, in bushland just after Lakes Entrance Drive.

Ipswich City Councillor Sheila Ireland said there has also been dumping at 199 Addison Rd Camira.

Cr Ireland said cameras would now be installed in hot spots to catch the culprits, who would be prosecuted when caught.

"This is becoming a big issue," she said.

Thankfully residents are usually very good at reporting illegal dumping so the council can clean it up, but Cr Ireland said she only found out about this latest tyre dump through Facebook.

"We want people to let the council know."

The council asks residents to record any details of vehicles they suspect or see dumping illegally.

"We will be getting on-site cameras in the known places.

"People need to let us know as soon as it starts.

"We don't want this pollution happening around our waterways.

"Someone must know who's doing it."

If you see illegal dumping there's number of ways to report it to council you can phone 3810 6666, use the form online at　myipswich.com　or use the Snap, Send, Solve app which allows you to take a picture of the issue and send it to the council.

