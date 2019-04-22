Menu
Parking restrictions are back in place after the school holidays, council warns.
Parking restrictions are back in place after the school holidays, council warns. Rob Williams
Council News

Don't cop a fine as children go back to school

22nd Apr 2019 2:05 PM
WITH thousands of children returning to school, Ipswich City Council is again reminding drivers to be school safe.

This term, the council will focus on illegal parking around the following schools at: Deebing Heights State School, Bremer State High School, Goodna State School, Springfield Lakes State School, Woodcrest State College and Ipswich North State School.

The council's head of regulatory services Sean Madigan urged parents to do the right thing and avoid a range of fines up to $261 for parking in a bus zone or disabled bay.

"Others infringements include overstaying in a loading zone and double parking,” he said.

"Fines can easily be avoided for illegal parking such as double parking.

"Council receives regular requests from schools to take action against drivers who contribute to making roads unsafe for children, particularly at drop-off and pick-up times.

"Children, especially the younger ones, can be easily distracted and unpredictable. Drivers should always observe the road rules, speed limits and avoid their own distractions.

"Being patient will also help keep our kids safe.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

