‘Don’t blame us’: Cops reveal why pharmacist was free

Police did everything they could to keep a Wooloowin woman safe after they were called to a "high-level disturbance" hours before her husband returned and allegedly tried to kill her, Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers said.

Police were called to the Wooloowin home of Curtis Shea Mickan late Saturday night after reports of a disturbance.

Mickan, 34, was arrested and taken to the Brisbane watch house was released without charge after being given "strict conditions" not to return to the house.

Hours later, police will allege, he went home and set fire to the property with his wife and her mother inside.

He was subsequently charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of arson - as well as assault charges relating to the earlier disturbance.

Curtis Shea Mickan, 34, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Photo Supplied

The Courier-Mail understands he was not charged initially because no complaint was made.

"Every single police officer involved in the Wooloowin matter did everything by the book and no police officer did anything wrong," Mr Leavers said.

"If the public want those accused of domestic violence charged, then adopt the QPU's policy of creating a new offence 'commit domestic violence'.

"Until then, don't blame police for the actions of alleged domestic violence offenders.

"It is simply nonsense for the armchair critics of hardworking police to say we should be locking people up (without charge) and holding them in custody (without charge) and putting them before a Magistrate.

Fire and Police at the scene of the house fire in Everleigh Street, Wooloowin. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

"It makes no sense at all and the next ridiculous thing we will see from the armchair critics of police will be them calling for all police to be issued with Tarot cards and crystal balls immediately so police can identify a would-be potential homicidal arsonist domestic violence causing individual just by looking at them and before they even allegedly commit an offence.

"Police are overworked as it is, picking up the slack for every other government department who is failing to do their job.

"...It's police who always seem to be blamed for every other government department's failings."

President of the police union Ian Leavers. Picture, John Gass

Originally published as 'Don't blame us': Cops reveal why pharmacist was free