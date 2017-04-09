Don't become another road fatality statistic these holidays

FATAL FIVE: Police will be out and about on the region's roads enforcing the Fatal Five over the Easter break.

WEIGHING more than a tonne, it doesn't take much for wrong behaviour behind the wheel to quickly turn the ordinary car into a fatal weapon.

It's behaviour that can easily be avoided too, making the daily drive a safer experience for all.

With families across the region hitting the roads for the Easter holidays, police are reminding motorists to be aware of the Fatal Five.

Distraction and inattention, speeding, drink and drug driving, failure to wear a seatbelt and driving while fatigued make up the Fatal Five.

Being aware of the Fatal Five and obeying road rules can help reduce the road toll and improve safety according to Laidley police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Jim McDonald.

"It's important for people to be responsible when driving and to not put themselves, their family or other people at risk," Snr Sgt McDonald said.

Snr Sgt McDonald said the Fatal Five behaviours contributed significantly to death and injury statistics on Queensland roads.

"Make sure you're vigilant when driving because the risk of a fatal situation is considerably higher when one of those things is present," he said.

"This is all about keeping people safe on the roads.

"(And) If there is someone who is thinking about getting in the car and are under the influence you need to stop them."

With the Easter holidays under way, Snr Sgt McDonald urged motorists to plan ahead before leaving home and to be well rested too.

"There are more people on the road and it's vitally important that people are vigilant with themselves and others on the road," he said.

Fatal Five facts

According to the Queensland Government's Join the Drive campaign, the Fatal Five can significantly increase the risk of injury or death in crashes.

In 2015, driver distraction contributed to 25 fatalities on Queensland roads.

Despite this, 76 per cent of Queenslanders have admitted to using their mobile phone illegally in the car.

Using a mobile phone while driving multiplies your risk of serious crash by four.

When it comes to fatigue, being awake for 17 hours has a similar effect on driving as a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.05.

Lack of sleep, time spent driving and monotony can all cause fatigue behind the wheel.

Not wearing a seatbelt is also risky behaviour. Drivers and passengers who don't wear seatbelts are around eight times more likely to be killed in a crash.

Speeding also increases the risk of injury or death in crashes.

It doesn't take much either with just over 5km/h above the speed limit in urban areas (and 10km/h above in rural areas) enough to double the risk of a casualty crash.

Drink and drug driving also significantly increases the risks and chance of crashing when behind the wheel.

Alcohol affects vision, judgment, coordination and reflexes.

In 2016, drink driving contributed to 46 fatalities on Queensland roads.

Queensland's road toll

THERE WERE 250 fatalities on Queensland roads in 2016.

This was seven more than 2015.

In 2016, pedestrian fatalities increased by more than 75 per cent and fatalities involving motorcycle riders and passengers increased by 19 per cent.

The Fatal Five, which includes distraction and inattention, speeding, drink and drug driving, failure to wear a seatbelt and driving while fatigued played varying roles in the statistics.

Of the 250 fatalities in 2016, 64 involved speeding, 46 involved drink-drivers, and 33 were fatigue-related crashes.

So far this year there have been 56 fatalities on Queensland roads. Of the total, 22 fatalities were drivers, 13 were passengers, 13 were motorcycle/moped riders or pillions, one was a bicycle rider and seven were pedestrians.

At this time last year there had been 59 fatalities.

Police will be out in force over the Easter break enforcing the Fatal Five.

(Figures from Department of Transport and Main Roads)