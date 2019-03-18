Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stuart McKenzie is warning residents to not pick up snakes, after a man caught a 4ft eastern brown snake without knowing how dangerous it was.
Stuart McKenzie is warning residents to not pick up snakes, after a man caught a 4ft eastern brown snake without knowing how dangerous it was. Snake Catcher Sunshine Coast
Environment

'Don't be stupid': Snake catcher's warning after near-miss

Ashley Carter
by
17th Mar 2019 10:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUNSHINE Coast residents are being warned to always call a professional snake catcher, after a man unknowingly picked up the country's most deadly species of snake.

Stuart McKenzie from The Snake Catcher 24/7 - Sunshine Coast took to Facebook to warn people to never handle or pick up snakes themselves after the incident on Saturday.

"This was a very close call," he said.

"A young man had a snake at his home that was trying to eat a blue tongue lizard. He thought it would be a good idea to grab the snake behind the head and put it in a kids' wheelie bin.

"The family then rang me and said 'we have a snake in a bin, can you please come and get it?'

"The first thing I said was 'how did the snake get in the bin? And do you know what kind of snake it is?'"

The snake turned out to be a 4ft eastern brown snake, the world's second-most venomous species and the most dangerous in Australia.

 

The man did not know what kind of snake it was before picking it up by the back of its head.
The man did not know what kind of snake it was before picking it up by the back of its head. Snake Catcher Sunshine Coast

Mr McKenzie said the family had no idea what kind of snake it was before picking it up by the back of its head.

"The guy was lucky to not be bitten," he said.

"Please don't handle or pick up snakes, especially if you don't know what it is.

"Leave it to the professionals."

Mr McKenzie said the majority of snake bites happened when people did "silly" things like that.

"If you have a snake in your yard and want it relocated or identified, call us first and don't try anything stupid," he said.

The snake was relocated safely by Mr McKenzie.

If you need a snake catcher, visit facebook.com/snakecatchersunshinecoast or call Mr McKenzie on 0408545440.

More Stories

eastern brown snake snake snake catcher sunshine coast stuart mckenzie wildlife
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    New look for busy city shopping centre

    premium_icon New look for busy city shopping centre

    Business ALL efforts will be made to ensure disruption to shoppers and retailers is kept to a minimum.

    • 18th Mar 2019 3:55 PM
    Motorway closed after 20 cars, bus in storm pile-up

    Motorway closed after 20 cars, bus in storm pile-up

    Weather BOM issues severe thunderstorm warning for southeast Queensland

    • 18th Mar 2019 3:40 PM
    BREAKING: Two children killed in crash near Ipswich

    BREAKING: Two children killed in crash near Ipswich

    Breaking Four hurt in single vehicle crash south of Ipswich

    • 18th Mar 2019 4:18 PM
    Brothers claim rock throw led to attack

    premium_icon Brothers claim rock throw led to attack

    Crime It should have been a relaxing night watching a rugby league game.

    • 18th Mar 2019 4:00 PM