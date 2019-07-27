Don't be fooled by raceway's simple layout, it's tough

David Reynolds during practice at the Ipswich SuperSprint at Queensland Raceway on Friday.

David Reynolds during practice at the Ipswich SuperSprint at Queensland Raceway on Friday. Rob Williams

THE simple six-corner layout of Queensland Raceway throws up a technical challenge for drivers and car engineers.

Cars rocketing down the front straight wriggle and bounce into the first corner.

From there, drivers put the power down exiting turn two as they head down the long back straight.

After hitting a top speed of 255km/h they will stand the car on its nose, braking hard into turn three.

There are passing opportunities at turns three, four and six.

Turn six, the final corner, is taken in second gear at 80km/h.

Supercars champion Craig Lowndes has 12 race wins at Queensland Raceway.

"It's a complex little circuit and you have to get every corner right,” he said.

The Vodafone safety car has been called in seven of the past 27 races.

Queensland Raceway's average speed is 164km/h.

Teams will hope for warm temperatures and some cloud cover for today's qualifying session.